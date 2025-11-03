Cardinals vs Cowboys Prediction – MNF Picks & Best Bets

Early bettors pushed the total to 54, signaling pace—yet whether those drives finish in touchdowns or field goals will decide who covers on MNF.

Cardinals vs Cowboys Odds — Current

Kickoff: Mon, Nov. 3 — 8:15 p.m. ET • Venue: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX) • TV: ESPN

Spread: ARI +3 (−105) / DAL −3 (−115)

Total: 54.0 (−110)

Money Line: ARI +145 / DAL −170

Cardinals vs Cowboys — Matchup Breakdown

Dallas can generate pressure with four, which allows two-high shells and rally tackling to limit explosives. That’s the exact formula that disrupts an Arizona attack built on pace, spacing, and yards-after-catch. If the Cowboys win early downs, third-and-longs tilt field position and shorten the game.

Offensively, Dallas’ early-down pass rate and play-action tests Arizona’s intermediate zones. Red-zone performance is the swing factor: field goals favor the dog; touchdowns favor the favorite. Turnovers and short fields would push this toward the Over, but sustained drives point the other way.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Key numbers: −3 is sticky. If −2.5 appears at −120 or better, it’s a buy. At −3.5, moneyline protection is safer.

54.0 draws late Under interest when pass rush is a known edge and game script trends run-heavy in the fourth.

Track crowd vs market on our NFL public betting chart and avoid laying worse than the screen near key numbers.

Cardinals vs Cowboys Prediction & Expert Pick

Side: Cowboys −3 (−115). Pass rush + red-zone edge move the cover probability above 55%. Buy-point: Prefer −2.5; at −3.5, shift to moneyline.

Total: Under 54.0 (−110). Negative plays, potential field goals, and bleed-the-clock script if Dallas leads keep it below mid-50s. Buy-point: Best at 54/54.5; smaller stake at 53.5.

Cardinals vs Cowboys — MNF FAQ

When is the MNF game between the Cardinals and Cowboys?

Monday, Nov. 3, 8:15 p.m. ET — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX.

What are the Cardinals vs Cowboys Monday Night Football odds?

Spread: ARI +3 (−105) / DAL −3 (−115). Total: 54.0 (−110). Money Line: ARI +145 / DAL −170. Lines move—always confirm live numbers.

Where can I watch Monday Night Football Week 9?

The game airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

