Cardinals vs Cowboys Prediction – MNF Picks & Best Bets

byMichael Cash
November 3, 2025
ARLINGTON, Texas — Monday Night Football caps Week 9 with playoff stakes on the line as the Cowboys host the Cardinals inside AT&T Stadium. Our Cardinals vs Cowboys prediction hinges on tempo and trench control: Dallas enters as a three-point favorite behind an efficient pass rush, while Arizona’s uptempo offense ranks among the quickest in neutral situations.

Early bettors pushed the total to 54, signaling pace—yet whether those drives finish in touchdowns or field goals will decide who covers on MNF.

Cardinals vs Cowboys Odds — Current

Kickoff: Mon, Nov. 3 — 8:15 p.m. ET • Venue: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX) • TV: ESPN

Spread: ARI +3 (−105) / DAL −3 (−115)

Total: 54.0 (−110)

Money Line: ARI +145 / DAL −170

Numbers are current; confirm your live board before wagering.

Cardinals vs Cowboys — Matchup Breakdown

Dallas can generate pressure with four, which allows two-high shells and rally tackling to limit explosives. That’s the exact formula that disrupts an Arizona attack built on pace, spacing, and yards-after-catch. If the Cowboys win early downs, third-and-longs tilt field position and shorten the game.

Offensively, Dallas’ early-down pass rate and play-action tests Arizona’s intermediate zones. Red-zone performance is the swing factor: field goals favor the dog; touchdowns favor the favorite. Turnovers and short fields would push this toward the Over, but sustained drives point the other way.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

  • Key numbers: −3 is sticky. If −2.5 appears at −120 or better, it’s a buy. At −3.5, moneyline protection is safer.
  • Total behavior: 54.0 draws late Under interest when pass rush is a known edge and game script trends run-heavy in the fourth.
  • Public vs sharps: Track crowd vs market on our NFL public betting chart and avoid laying worse than the screen near key numbers.

Cardinals vs Cowboys Prediction & Expert Pick

Side: Cowboys −3 (−115). Pass rush + red-zone edge move the cover probability above 55%. Buy-point: Prefer −2.5; at −3.5, shift to moneyline.

Total: Under 54.0 (−110). Negative plays, potential field goals, and bleed-the-clock script if Dallas leads keep it below mid-50s. Buy-point: Best at 54/54.5; smaller stake at 53.5.

Cardinals vs Cowboys — MNF FAQ

  • When is the MNF game between the Cardinals and Cowboys?
    Monday, Nov. 3, 8:15 p.m. ET — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX.
  • What are the Cardinals vs Cowboys Monday Night Football odds?
    Spread: ARI +3 (−105) / DAL −3 (−115). Total: 54.0 (−110). Money Line: ARI +145 / DAL −170. Lines move—always confirm live numbers.
  • Where can I watch Monday Night Football Week 9?
    The game airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

