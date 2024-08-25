Cardinals vs. Broncos Preseason Prediction:

The Cardinals vs. Broncos preseason matchup will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon in Denver. With the Broncos laying a field goal and the total sitting at 34.5 points, what’s the smart bet today in Denver?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Cardinals (+3) at Denver Broncos (-3); o/u 34.5

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 25, 2024

TV: NFL Network

Cardinals vs. Broncos: Public Bettors Learning Towards Jacksonville

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Broncos when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jones suspended first five games of 2024

NFL suspended Cardinals WR Zay Jones for the first five games of 2024. NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk reports Jones violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy following his November 2023 arrest, which reportedly involves a domestic violence accusation. Jones was competing for the Cardinals’ No. 4 wide receiver role.

Payton names Bo Nix starter

Sean Payton named Bo Nix the Broncos’ starting quarterback. The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The No. 12 overall pick was the favorite to win the job heading into training camp. Though he had his fair share of rocky outings on the practice field, Nix slammed the door shut on Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson by going 23-of-30 with 205 yards and two touchdowns in his two preseason appearances. Nix looked comfortable under pressure, wasn’t sacked once, and didn’t throw an interception. Nix profiles as a great fit for Payton’s system and could surprise fantasy managers as a streaming QB2. He makes for a great upside bet in Superflex leagues.

Cardinals vs. Broncos Prediction:

Take the over. For whatever reason, the overs have picked up in the third week of the NFL preseason, as compared to the first two weeks. In the first week, the under cashed in 12 out of the 16 games played. In the second week, the under hit in 14 out of the 16 games played. That said, heading into Sunday’s action, we’ve seen a course correction. The over is now 9-4 this week and I expect that trend to continue. For whatever reason, offense has picked up in the third week of the preseason.

Cardinals vs. Broncos NFL Prediction: OVER 34.5