Cardinals vs. 49ers Odds — Week 3 Preview & Best Bets

Two NFC West contenders clash in Santa Clara as Kyler Murray’s Cardinals visit the 49ers. Current Cardinals 49ers odds make San Francisco a modest favorite, with market movement tied to QB health and trench matchups. We’ll cover opening vs. current lines, public betting trends and public money, injuries, weather, key trends, expert picks, and a Same Game Parlay. For more, visit our NFL hub and weekly SuperContest picks.

Game Info & TV Coverage

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Location: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, CA TV / Streaming: FOX late window; NFL+ replay

Cardinals vs. 49ers Odds & Market Read

Opening odds (market): 49ers around −2.5 · Total ~45.5

Current odds (Bovada snapshot): Range −2.5 to −3.5 (SF favored) · Total ~45–46 · ML approx: SF −140 / ARI +120

Movement: Books are defending the −3 band. Injury headlines can toggle this between −2.5 and −3.5; totals traders comfortable mid-40s unless weather or late inactives hit.

Public Betting Trends & Line Dynamics

Public money: Slight lean toward San Francisco ATS/ML; contrarian interest surfaces on Arizona at +3.5.

Key resistance: Books protecting −3; totals drift a half-point on QB/OL news.

Track live NFL public betting and public money

Injury Watch & Weather

Cardinals: Offense largely intact; monitor final WR/OL statuses.

Offense largely intact; monitor final WR/OL statuses. 49ers: QB room and OL depth in focus; check inactives for last-minute shifts.

Weather: Low-70s and light Bay breeze expected; minimal total impact unless wind spikes.

Key NFL Betting Trends

Cardinals as road underdogs (recent seasons): Competitive ATS profile in division games.

Competitive ATS profile in division games. 49ers at home vs. mobile QBs: Contain percentages improve with spy usage; red-zone efficiency is the swing factor.

Contain percentages improve with spy usage; red-zone efficiency is the swing factor. Totals 44–46 at Levi’s: One explosive play or short field can flip the number; FG variance matters.

Expert Picks & Best Bets

ATS Expert Pick: 49ers −2.5 (avoid −3.5). Defensive front + YAC threats give SF a narrow edge.

Total Best Bet: Under 46.0 (play 45–46). Expect field goals to cap drives if pass rush wins.

Prop Best Bet: 49ers RB rushing/receiving combo Over — screen/RPO usage vs. aggressive fronts.

Same Game Parlay Spotlight

Correlate SF edge with a modest scoring environment:

49ers ML

Under 47.5 (alt total)

49ers RB anytime TD

Estimated payout: +350 to +450 (shop dependent)

How to Watch & Stream

Kickoff 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Replays on NFL+.

See more NFL previews on our NFL homepage.

If you like San Francisco, attack −2.5 or ML; if you like Arizona, wait for +3.5. Live totals around 44–45 can make sense in a slow first quarter.

