Buccaneers vs. Giants Prediction: Which team will snap losing skid?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to East Rutherford to face the New York Giants on Sunday when Week 12’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Buccaneers cover the 6-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Buccaneers vs. Giants betting prediction.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 4-6 straight up and 6-4 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Philadelphia, and their worst loss came against Denver.

The New York Giants are 2-8 straight up and 3-7 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Seattle, and their worst loss came against Carolina.

Buccaneers vs. Giants Matchup & Betting Odds

259 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) at 260 New York Giants (+6); o/u 40.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 24, 2024

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Buccaneers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Daily Fantasy Spin

Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (knee) and wide receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle) will both miss Sunday’s game against the Giants. Christian Izien will likely fill in for Smith at nickel back this weekend.

Tampa Bay starting left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) is doubtful to play this weekend. Justin Skule is listed as the team’s backup left tackle on the depth chart.

Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (hamstring), cornerback Troy Hill (ankle), cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring), wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), and defensive tackle Greg Gaines (foot) are all listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

New York Giants Daily Fantasy Spin

The Giants demoted and eventually released starting quarterback Daniel Jones earlier this week. New York will start Tommy DeVito at quarterback on Sunday with Drew Lock backing him up. DeVito went 3-3 straight up with a QBR of 23.7 in 6 starts for the G-Men last season.

New York linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist), linebacker Micah McFadden (heel), wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles), wide receiver Malik Nabers (groin), and linebacker Darius Muasau (hamstring) are all officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Buccaneers vs. Giants Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 11-3 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Tampa Bay is 13-8 ATS against NFC opponents since the beginning of last season.

New York is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

New York is 11-13-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Buccaneers vs. Giants Betting Prediction:

Tampa Bay has lost 4 games in a row, all to good teams. The Buccaneers lost to the Ravens by 10, the Falcons by 5, the Chiefs by 6 (in overtime), and the 49ers by 3. Prior to that, Tampa Bay was 4-2 straight up with outright wins over Washington, Detroit, and Philadelphia. They’re facing a New York team that just cut a player who was supposed to be their franchise quarterback.

And instead of elevating his backup (Drew Lock) to the starting role, they elected to make the third-string QB (Tommy DeVito) the starter. The most likely explanation is that the Giants aren’t trying to win games for the remainder of this season. If that’s the case, then Tampa Bay is the easy pick. The Bucs and QB Baker Mayfield are still fighting hard, and they should feast on a team that’s already looking forward to next season. I’d lay the points with Tampa Bay in this one.

NFL Week 12 Buccaneers vs. Giants Betting Prediction: TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -6