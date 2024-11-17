Browns vs. Saints Prediction: Can Saints win 2 in a row?

The Cleveland Browns head to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday when Week 11’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Saints cover the 1-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Browns vs. Saints betting prediction.

The Cleveland Browns are 2-7 straight up and 3-6 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Baltimore and their worst loss came against Las Vegas.

The New Orleans Saints are 3-7 straight up and 4-6 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Atlanta and their worst loss came against Carolina.

Browns vs. Saints Matchup & Betting Odds

453 Cleveland Browns (-1) at 454 New Orleans Saints (+1); o/u 44.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 17, 2024

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: FOX

Browns vs. Saints Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Saints when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Browns Daily Fantasy Spin

Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (knee) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s road clash with the Saints. Wills is the team’s starting left tackle and Hall has 5 total tackles in 4 games of action this year.

Cleveland wide receiver Cedric Tillman has led the team in receiving yards each of the past three weeks. The second-year man out of Tennessee has posted a combined 21 catches for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns over the past three contests. He seems to have chemistry with new Browns starter Jameis Winston and could have some DFS value going forward.

New Orleans Saints Daily Fantasy Spin

Saints guard Lucas Patrick (ankle) and running back Jamaal Williams (groin) will both sit out Sunday’s game against the Browns.

New Orleans linebacker Nephi Sewell (knee), cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring), center Erik McCoy (groin), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder), linebacker Pete Werner (hand), and safety J.T. Gray (hip) are all officially listed as questionable for this weekend’s game.

Browns vs. Saints Betting Trends

Cleveland is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games against New Orleans.

Cleveland is 7-6 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

New Orleans is 5-6 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

New Orleans is 2-6 ATS in non-conference games since the beginning of last season.

Browns vs. Saints Betting Prediction:

New Orleans fired head coach Dennis Allen after their loss to Carolina on November 3rd. The Saints then made assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi their interim head coach. New Orleans got the new coach bump last weekend as they defeated Atlanta 20-17 to earn their first win since Week 2 of this season. I’m not sure they’ll be able to sustain that momentum.

Jameis Winston is the starting quarterback for Cleveland with Deshaun Watson out for the rest of the campaign with an Achilles injury. Winston played for New Orleans from 2020 to 2023. This will likely be a revenge game for him. The Browns should be fired up for this contest, and I like their defense’s chances when it comes to shutting down the Saints. I’m taking Cleveland on the road in this one.

NFL Week 11 Browns vs. Saints Prediction: CLEVELAND BROWNS -1