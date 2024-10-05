Browns vs. Commanders: Total too Low?

The red hot Washington Commanders will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. Washington comes into this matchup with 3 straight wins and will return home after two road games. Cleveland enters Sunday 1-3 after losing two in a row. Washington is a 3 point favorite with this Browns vs. Commanders game kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Browns (+3) at Washington Commanders (-3) o/u 43.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 6, 2024

Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on Washington. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Washington Commanders

After dropping their opening game of the season, the Commanders have come alive behind their rookie quarterback, winning 3 straight games. Most recently was a 42-14 throttling of the Arizona Cardinals. Jayden Daniels passed for 233 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown. Brian Robinson led the ground game with 101 yards and a touchdown and Jeremy McNichols added 68 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. The defense allowed the Cardinals 5.7 yards per carry but also had 4 sacks and forced a fumble. The passing defense was a bit better this week, only giving up 142 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Cleveland Browns

Not much has gone well for the Browns so far this season. They will enter their 2nd of 3 straight road games after a loss to the Raiders 20-16. A missed extra point would prove disastrous for Cleveland as it would have brought them to within 3 points. They had one last chance in the final minutes to get into the end zone, getting as close as the Las Vegas 9, but they would go on to turn the ball over on downs. Deshaun Watson passed for 176 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Jerome Ford rushed for 58 yards on 10 carries. The defense had 2 sacks and forced a fumble.

Browns vs. Commanders Betting Trends

Cleveland is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 10-2 in Cleveland’s last 12 road games

Washington is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 5-2 in Washington’s last 7 home games

Browns vs. Commanders Prediction:

I like the over 43.5 points here. The Commanders have hit the over in 3 of their 4 games this season and 4 of their last 5 games. They have also hit the over in 5 of their last 7 home games. On the opposite side, Cleveland has hit the over in 10 of their last 12 road games and 8 of their last 12 games. The Commanders are allowing 25.5 points per game and 220.5 pass yards per game. They also have only 9 sacks so far this season so Watson should have time to make plays against a poor passing defense. The Browns are 3-1 to the under so far this season, however Devin Singletary elected to go down at the goal line with 2 minutes left instead of scoring to go up two scores and hitting the over. Cleveland is a middle of the pack defense allowing 21.8 points per game, but outside of Dak Prescott who led the Cowboys to 33 points, the Browns defense hasn’t really gone against anyone special. Trevor Lawrence, Daniel Jones, and Gardner Minshew are definitely no Dan Marino. The Commanders have scored 42 and 38 points themselves the last 2 games. I think both teams will be able to move the ball and hit a low total.

Browns vs. Commanders Prediction: Over 43.5