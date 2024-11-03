Broncos vs. Ravens Prediction: Can Ravens win by double-digits?

The Denver Broncos head to Baltimore to face the Browns on Sunday when Week 9’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Broncos cover the 9.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Broncos vs. Ravens betting prediction.

The Denver Broncos are 5-3 straight up and 6-2 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Tampa Bay, and their worst loss came against the Chargers.

The Baltimore Ravens are 5-3 straight up and 4-3-1 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Buffalo, and their worst loss came against Las Vegas.

Broncos vs. Ravens Matchup & Betting Odds

461 Denver Broncos (+9.5) at 462 Baltimore Ravens (-9.5); o/u 46.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 3, 2024

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: CBS

Broncos vs. Ravens Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Broncos when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Broncos Daily Fantasy Spin

Broncos safeties Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee) and P.J. Locke (thumb) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Locke is tied for fifth on the team with 37 total tackles this season.

With Locke out of the lineup, Denver will likely turn to Devon Key or JL Skinner to get the starting nod at strong safety. Key has 10 total tackles this season and Skinner has recorded 5 total tackles on the campaign.

Baltimore Ravens Daily Fantasy Spin

Ravens reserve running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), defensive end Brent Urban (concussion) and reserve running back Rasheen Ali (ankle) will all miss Sunday’s home date with the Broncos.

Baltimore cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (knee), and defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) are all officially listed as questionable to play this weekend. Humphrey and Jones are listed as starters on the depth chart while Armour-Davis is listed as the team’s second-string left cornerback.

Broncos vs. Ravens Betting Trends

Denver is 4-5 ATS in their last 9 games against Baltimore.

Denver is 7-9-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Baltimore is 5-1 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

Baltimore is 11-8 ATS in conference games since the beginning of last season.

Broncos vs. Ravens Betting Prediction:

The Ravens need to get right after inexplicably losing to the Browns last weekend. Baltimore had won their previous 5 games before last week’s contest, and they were trending toward becoming the best team in the AFC. I believe they still can be.

A few numbers underscore the case for the Ravens on Sunday. Since the start of the 2023 season, Baltimore is 7-5-1 ATS as a home favorite, 12-6-1 ATS in non-division games, and 12-6-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest. Denver’s last three wins have come over the Raiders, Saints, and Panthers. Those teams are nowhere near the caliber of the Ravens. I think Baltimore makes a statement by winning convincingly at home this weekend. The Ravens minus the points is the pick.

NFL Week 9 Broncos vs. Ravens Betting Prediction: BALTIMORE RAVENS -9.5