Broncos vs Chargers Betting Prediction: Will Denver pull off upset?

Week 3 delivers a high-stakes AFC West clash as the visiting Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Los Angeles. Both teams have shown early-season volatility. However, this one comes down to quarterback play, turnovers, and explosive scoring opportunities. With a tight spread and a mid-40s total, savvy bettors can find value if they act decisively.
Game Day Information
- Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025
- Kickoff: 4:05 PM ET
- Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA
- TV: CBS / NFL Network
Betting Odds & Public Betting
- Spread: Broncos +3 / Chargers -3
- Moneyline: Broncos +135 / Chargers -155
- Total (O/U): 45.5
Key Notes & Storylines
- Chargers’ home advantage: Los Angeles has a strong home field and a fast-paced offense capable of putting up points quickly. This is ideal against a Broncos team that struggles to sustain drives.
- Denver QB play: The Broncos rely heavily on their quarterback to generate chunk plays; any inconsistency could widen the margin.
- Turnovers & field position: Both teams have shown early-season turnover issues. The side that wins the turnover battle should control the game flow.
- Explosive-play potential: The Broncos’ path to covering hinges on big-play success. If they can create multiple explosive drives, +3 has strong value.
- Pace & tempo: Chargers love to push tempo, which may force Denver into mistakes — timing and coaching adjustments are key.
Last Three Meetings
- Nov 12, 2023: Chargers 28, Broncos 24
- Sep 25, 2022: Broncos 19, Chargers 16
- Oct 24, 2021: Chargers 28, Broncos 13
Recent meetings have been competitive, with most games decided by one or two possessions. This supports a tight single-digit spread and a close contest.
Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Prediction
Pick — Broncos +3
This is a single-ticket play: back Denver +3. While the Chargers are favored at home, the Broncos’ ability to create explosive plays and their underdog value at a field-goal spread gives this number appeal. Expect a close, back-and-forth game where Denver can hang around and cover if their offense connects on a few big plays. Meanwhile, Chargers’ tempo may keep the scoring in the mid-40s range.
Play: Broncos +3
