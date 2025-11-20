Bills vs Texans TNF Prop Odds: Passing & Receiving Best Bets

Last Updated on November 20, 2025 4:48 pm by admin

HOUSTON, TX — The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans open Week 12 on Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. With Buffalo laying a short number and the total in the low-to-mid 40s, the Bills vs Texans prop odds for passing and receiving yards offer several clean angles for casual bettors. Below we’ll highlight two best bets built around yardage props and tie them together in a simple same-game parlay.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Bills vs Texans Prop Odds – Passing & Receiving (Week 12 TNF)

Key passing and receiving yardage props for Thursday night:

Total Passing Yards – Davis Mills (HOU): 211.5 (Over -120 / Under -110)

(Over -120 / Under -110) Total Passing Yards – Josh Allen (BUF): 224.5 (Over -105 / Under -125)

(Over -105 / Under -125) Total Receiving Yards – Dalton Schultz (HOU): 37.5 (Over -135 / Under +105)

(Over -135 / Under +105) Total Receiving Yards – Dawson Knox (BUF): 25.5 (Over -115 / Under -115)

(Over -115 / Under -115) Total Receiving Yards – James Cook (BUF): 15.5 (Over -115 / Under -115)

(Over -115 / Under -115) Total Receiving Yards – Josh Palmer (BUF): 27.5 (Over -125 / Under -105)

(Over -125 / Under -105) Total Receiving Yards – Khalil Shakir (BUF): 43.5 (Over -125 / Under -105)

(Over -125 / Under -105) Total Receiving Yards – Nico Collins (HOU): 75.5 (Over EVEN / Under -130)

With player props like these, your ticket cashes if the player finishes above or below the listed yardage number, regardless of game result.

Best Bet #1 — Josh Allen Over 224.5 Passing Yards (-105)

Allen’s passing line sits in a modest range for a quarterback who can stack yardage quickly when Buffalo leans on the air attack. In competitive games or spots where the Bills need to answer scores, his attempts tend to rise, which naturally boosts passing yard totals. With a number in the mid-220s and a price close to even money, the over offers a straightforward way to back Buffalo’s offense without needing them to cover the spread.

Best Bet #2 — Dalton Schultz Over 37.5 Receiving Yards (-135)

On the Houston side, Dalton Schultz profiles as a steady receiving option with a manageable yardage number. A total in the high 30s can be reached on a handful of short and intermediate catches, especially if the Texans spend chunks of the night playing from behind and throwing more often. For bettors who prefer clear roles and modest thresholds instead of boom-or-bust long shots, Schultz over 37.5 fits well as a second best bet.

Same-Game Parlay – Allen & Schultz Yardage Overs

Combining both props into a simple parlay creates a higher payout using the same core opinions:

Josh Allen Over 224.5 passing yards ( -105 )

) Dalton Schultz Over 37.5 receiving yards (-135)

If you place a $100 parlay on both overs and they each cash, the ticket returns about $340 total, or roughly $240 in profit. It’s a clean way for beginners to turn two passing and receiving leans into one bigger payday. To experiment with different combinations or stake sizes, use our free parlay calculator and plug in your own Bills vs Texans prop odds.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

How to Watch – Bills vs Texans (TNF)

📅 Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

⏰ Time: 8:15 PM ET

📺 TV: Amazon Prime Video

🏟 Venue: NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.