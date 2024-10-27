Bills vs. Seahawks Prediction: Is the Total too Low?

The Seahawks got back in the win column last week after losing 3 straight. But they have a tough opponent in the 5-2 Buffalo Bills coming to town. Seattle is currently a 3 point home dog with the total sitting at 45.5. How will this matchup turn out on Sunday afternoon? This Bills vs. Seahawks game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Buffalo Bills (-3) at Seattle Seahawks (+3) o/u 45.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 27, 2024

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bills

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Buffalo. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills moved to 5-2 on the season following a 34-10 victory over the Titans. Buffalo started a bit slow, scoring only 7 points in the first half and trailing 10-7 at the half. They then exploded for 27 points in the second half and gave up 0. The Bills acquired Amari Cooper last week and he immediately made an impact. Cooper had 4 receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown in his game as a Bill. Rookie receiver Keon Coleman led the team with 125 receiving yards.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks were on a 3 game losing streak before beating the Falcons at home last week 34-14. Geno Smith completed 18 passes for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kenneth Walker had 69 rush yards and a touchdown and added a receiving touchdown. The lead receiver for Seattle was DK Metcalf who had 4 receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. DK is doubtful to play on Sunday with an MCL sprain. He has not practiced all week but head coach Mike Macdonald said it is not out of the question for him to play.

Bills vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

The OVER is 4-3 in Buffalo’s 7 games this season

The OVER is 5-0 in Buffalo’s last 5 games against Seattle

The OVER is 5-2 in Seattle’s 7 games this season

The OVER is 5-0 in Seattle’s last 5 home games against Buffalo

Bills vs. Seahawks Prediction:

Take the Over 45.5 in this matchup. You see all the trends for the over for these two teams. Buffalo is 5th in the NFL scoring 28 points per game and Seattle is 8th in the league scoring 26 points per game. If Seattle does play without Metcalf they still have perfectly capable receivers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett. The Bills allow 19 points per game which is 7th in the NFL but they are 29th in opponent rush yards per attempt giving up 5.1. Kenneth Walker is averaging 4.7 yards per carry and has 6 rushing touchdowns this season. The Seahawks are 19th in opponent points per game allowing 23.4. The Bills scored 34 last week with the new addition of Amari Cooper.

Bills vs. Seahawks Prediction: Over 45.5