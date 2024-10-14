Bills vs. Jets NFL Prediction: Is New York a live Dog on Monday Night Football?

Following the firing of Robert Saleh, will New York pull off the small upset in Monday night’s Bills vs. Jets AFC East clash? Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Buffalo Bills (-1) at New York Jets (+1); o/u 8:15 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 14, 2024

TV: ESPN

Bills vs. Jets Public Betting: Bettors Backing Buffalo

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Bills won’t have key defender for MNF

Ed Oliver (hamstring) is out for Week 6’s matchup against the Jets on Monday Night Football. Bills coach Sean McDermott said he’s hopeful that Oliver can return in Week 7. This will be the second game Oliver has missed this year after starting at least 16 games in three of the last four seasons.

Jets’ LB Questionable for Tonight

Jets LB C.J. Mosley (toe) is questionable for Week 6 against the Bills. Mosley managed a week of limited practices after missing the previous three weeks with a toe injury. He’ll look to return to action after a week of coaching changes in New York after head coach Robert Saleh was fired.

Bills vs. Jets Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 5 games when playing NY Jets

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’ last 5 games when playing Buffalo

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Jets’ last 5 games when playing at home against Buffalo

Bills vs. Jets Prediction:

Take Buffalo. Firing Saleh won’t solve the Jets’ issues. He clearly wasn’t cut out for the job and might be better off returning to a defensive coordinator position elsewhere. That said, the Jets are a mess offensively. Perhaps relieving Nathanial Hackett of his playcalling duties will help (it couldn’t hurt), but it’s not like Todd Downing has had success, either. The bottom line is that the Jets are underutilizing Breece Hall, Aaron Rodgers toggles back and forth between looking like a 90-year-old and the gun-slinger he used to be, and he and Garrett Wilson rarely look like they’re on the same page.

Meanwhile, the Bills need a rebound. They were waxed by the Ravens on Sunday Night Football two weeks ago, then blew it in Houston last Sunday. The defense is banged up, but again, the Jets are having issues offensively. And while the Jets have a strong defense and the Bills can become overly reliant on Josh Allen, I’ll still take him over the current version of Rodgers.

Bills vs. Jets NFL Prediction: BUFFALO BILLS -1