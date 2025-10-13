Bills vs Falcons Odds & Picks – MNF

Last Updated on October 13, 2025 8:48 am by admin
Monday Night Football odds and betting overview for Bills vs Falcons — tracking the line move from −5 to −3.5, key offensive matchups, and our expert pick with buy/sell points.
The Bills vs Falcons odds have tightened from Buffalo −5 at open to −3.5 entering Monday night, while the total holds firm near 50. Below we break down the spread, total, and moneyline movement, highlight where the public betting sits, and offer our expert ATS and O/U predictions. Expect heavy action in prime time with both offenses trending upward.
Bills vs. Falcons game info & TV
- Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, GA
- Network: ESPN / ABC simulcast
Bills vs Falcons odds — opening vs current
- Bills −5 (−110) / Falcons +5 (−110) — Total 50 — Moneyline: BUF −190 / ATL +170
- Bills −3.5 (−105) / Falcons +3.5 (−115) — Total 50 — Moneyline: BUF −200 / ATL +170
- Movement: Buffalo support softened through midweek; total static near 50 despite uptempo metrics on both sides.
Public betting — tickets & handle
- Tickets: 62% on Bills −3.5
- Handle: 57% toward Atlanta +3.5
- Market read: Sharper money trimmed Buffalo’s early support; Falcons’ rushing pace keeps this within key numbers barring turnover regression.
Injury & matchup notes
- Bills: WR depth slightly thinned; secondary healthier with starting safety cleared. Key pass rusher remains questionable.
- Falcons: Offensive line continuity strong; RB workload split increasing, which may cap explosive plays but sustain time of possession.
- Impact: Both defenses grade mid-pack versus the run; Bills’ red-zone edge keeps them viable despite travel.
Trends & angles that matter
- Buffalo 5-2 ATS on Mondays since 2020; totals 5-2 to the Under in that span.
- Atlanta 4-1 to the Over at home this year when facing teams with winning records.
- Market holding near 50 signals split models: pace favors Over, execution favors Under.
Expert pick & best bets for Bills vs Falcons
- ATS: Lean Falcons +3.5 — public overweighing Bills’ bounce-back narrative; value under key numbers.
- Total: Lean Over 50 — tempo likely brisk indoors; both QBs efficient vs single-high coverage.
- Prop look: Bills QB passing yards Over — Falcons have allowed 250+ in three straight.
