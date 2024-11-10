Bills vs. Colts Prediction: Can Bills win 5th game in a row?

The Buffalo Bills head to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Sunday when Week 10’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Bills cover the 4-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Bills vs. Colts betting prediction.

The Buffalo Bills are 7-2 straight up and 5-4 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Seattle and their worst loss came against Houston.

The Indianapolis Colts are 4-5 straight up and 7-2 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Pittsburgh and their worst loss came against Jacksonville.

Bills vs. Colts Matchup & Betting Odds

263 Buffalo Bills (-4) at 264 Indianapolis Colts (+4); o/u 46.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 10, 2024

Lucas Oil Field, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Bills vs. Colts Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Buffalo Bills Daily Fantasy Spin

Bills linebacker Baylon Spector (calf), wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist), and defensive end Dawuane Smoot (wrist) will all sit out Sunday’s game against the Colts. Coleman has 22 catches for 417 yards and 3 touchdowns this season

Buffalo wide receiver Amari Cooper (wrist) was limited at practice on Friday. He’s questionable for Sunday’s road date with Indianapolis. He has 29 catches for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns this year.

Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip) was limited at practice on Wednesday. He’s officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest.

Indianapolis Colts Daily Fantasy Spin

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. did not practice Friday due to back and finger injuries. He’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Bills. Pittman has 30 catches for 366 yards and 2 touchdowns in 9 games of action this season. Ashton Dulin and AD Mitchell should see more snaps with Pittman out of the lineup.

Indianapolis center Ryan Kelly was placed on injured reserve this week due to a knee injury. The Colts will likely use fourth-round rookie Tanor Bortolini at center on Sunday and potentially for the foreseeable future.

Bills vs. Colts Betting Trends

Buffalo is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against Indianapolis.

Buffalo is 10-11 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

Indianapolis is 13-5 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

Indianapolis is 7-4 ATS after a loss since the beginning of last season.

Bills vs. Colts Betting Prediction:

This is a good spot for the Colts. Indianapolis gets this game at home, where they’re 8-5 ATS since the start of last season. The Colts will not be favored on Sunday, and they are 9-8 ATS as underdogs since the start of last season. If you narrow the focus to this season, the numbers get even better for Indy. The Colts are 2-0 ATS as home underdogs and an NFL-best 5-0 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. Indianapolis will start veteran QB Joe Flacco on Sunday. His leadership and poise should keep the Colts close throughout the contest. Buffalo already lost to an AFC South team on the road this season (at Houston in Week 5). I could see them having some trouble again here. I’m taking Indianapolis and the points at home in this one.

NFL Week 10 Bills vs. Colts Prediction: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS +4