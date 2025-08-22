Between the Birds: Eagles vs Jets Preseason Preview

Our Eagles vs Jets preview sets up a grudge-laced preseason finale with developmental stakes on the line. Philadelphia enters as a 1.5-point underdog in New York, and both teams are looking to solidify their backup plans and final roster moves before the regular season kick-off.

Player Spotlights & Storylines:

Tanner McKee (Eagles QB): Turned heads in Week 1 with a performance that included 252 passing yards and two touchdowns. Can he maintain that showing under the spotlight of MetLife Stadium?

Saquon Barkley (Eagles RB): Fresh off a historic 2K season, Philly may limit his snaps—but his preseason touches could further highlight his burst behind a top-tier offensive line.

Jets QB Rotation: With likely limited snaps for starters, this is a prime opportunity for backups to shine and stake a claim on the roster.

Betting Odds:

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Eagles are 1.5-point road underdogs, while the total sits at 34.5.

Analysis & Prediction:

Both teams may lean on their run games and conservative strategies—classic preseason fare. While sloppy play could inflate scoring, the tight total suggests otherwise. Prediction: Eagles cover the +1.5, final score near 17–14, under 34.5.