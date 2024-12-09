Bengals vs. Cowboys Prediction: Is Total too high for Monday Night Football?

Is the total in Monday Night Football’s Bengals vs. Cowboys matchup set too high at 49.5? These non-conference foes will square off at 8:15 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Bengals (-5.5) at Dallas Cowboys (+5.5); o/u 49.5

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, December 9, 2024

Bengals vs. Cowboys Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chase off injury report, will face ‘Boys

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (ankle) is off the injury report and will play in Week 14 against the Cowboys. Chase popped on the injury report Thursday with an ankle injury but upgraded to a full participant on Friday and Saturday, ultimately entering Week 14 with no injury status. The Cowboys could have all three starting cornerbacks on the field together for the first time this season, but Chase and the vaunted Cincinnati pass offense continue to churn out usable fantasy scores with hefty pass rates. Treat Chase as a locked-in WR1 in Week 14.

Lamb practices in full over weekend, will play

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) is off the injury report and will play in Week 14 against the Bengals. Lamb missed practice on Thursday but upgraded to a full participant on both Friday and Saturday, ultimately doing enough to avoid an injury designation for Monday Night Football against the Bengals. Expect Lamb to continue playing through the AC joint injury for the remainder of the season.

Bengals vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games when playing Dallas

Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Cincinnati

Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Cincinnati

Bengals vs. Cowboys Prediction:

Take the over. The Bengals punt defense on a weekly basis. They surrendered 44 points to the Steelers last week and 34 points at the Chargers in the game prior. They haven’t allowed fewer than 34 points in three straight games and have coughed up at least 34 points in four out of their last five games.

Cooper Rush and the Cowboys haven’t looked as incompetent recently, either. They scored 34 points in Washington in Week 12 and followed up that performance by dropping 27 on the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. While not the disaster Cincinnati has been, Dallas’ defense hasn’t been tight, either. The ‘Boys have allowed at least 20 points in seven consecutive games and will face a red-hot Joe Burrow tonight.

Bengals vs. Cowboys NFL Prediction: OVER 49.5