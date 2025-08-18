Bengals vs. Commanders NFL Preseason Prediction

Here’s your Monday Night Football preseason preview for the Bengals at Commanders, Monday, August 18, 2025, woven with sharp insights, context, and a prediction you can tuck into your notebook.

Game Setting & Stakes

This week’s lone Monday Night Football preseason game drops a spotlight on the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. It’s the final tune-up before the regular season, carried into the night for national exposure and a chance to see this rivalry tossing early sparks into what could be a dramatic dance.

Bengals vs. Commanders What to Watch For

Starter Showdown: Both teams are expected to give their starters extended time early. Joe Burrow continues to push forward following a potent showing last Thursday with two touchdown drives, while Jayden Daniels looks to build off his preseason debut and prove he can rally the offense under pressure.

Bengals Defense on the Hot Seat: Cincinnati’s defense was torched when these teams met in primetime last season, and the Commanders are eager to see if they can deliver a repeat performance… or if the Bengals have learned their lesson.

Commanders’ Roster Moves: Terry McLaurin returns from the PUP list, a high-stakes addition for Washington’s offense—both for what he can bring on the field and how his contract situation plays into locker room cohesion.

Rising Rookies:

On defense, watch for impactful plays from Shemar Stewart, Demetrius Knight, and Barrett Carter.

Rookie offensive lineman Jalen Rivers is also getting looks at right guard, giving fans an early peek at his development curve.

Bengals vs. Commanders Prediction

Bengals Edge: Joe Burrow’s comfort in preseason, coupled with offensive weapons and depth, gives Cincy an early-season gear advantage.

Commanders Hope: If McLaurin finds rhythm, the offense can spark quick; plus, home-field energy throws a splash into any preseason pool.

My Lean: Bengals win, 24–20. The stars get their shine early, backups get their looks, and both fan bases walk away with something to talk about. Thus, I lean over, which is set at 43 according to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv.

Bengals vs. Commanders Final Thought

Preseason is less about the scoreboard and more about tone. This game sets the table for both teams: Burrow looking smooth, Daniels pushing his bid, defenders auditioning under lights. Expect a meaningful primer with just enough drama to tickle expectations.