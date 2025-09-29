Bengals vs Broncos Odds — MNF Week 4 Expert Picks

Monday Night Football lands in Denver, where the Bengals vs Broncos odds highlight a key AFC showdown. Market action has already nudged the spread away from the opener, while totals continue to hold steady in the mid-40s. Bettors will find our side-by-side look at opening and current numbers paired with public betting data, injury updates, and weather factors. To close, we outline buy and sell points designed to guide your wagers before kickoff.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos Game Info & TV

Date: Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO

Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO TV: ABC/ESPN

Bengals vs Broncos Odds — Opening vs Current

Opening Line: Broncos -7, Total 44.5

Broncos -7, Total 44.5 Current Line: Broncos -7.5, Total 44.5

Broncos -7.5, Total 44.5 Moneyline: Bengals +270 / Broncos -330

Bengals +270 / Broncos -330 Market read: After a steady open, the spread ticked to -7.5; however, the total remains parked in the mid-40s.

Bengals vs Broncos Public Betting Trends

Tickets (spread): ~58% Broncos -7/-7.5

~58% Broncos -7/-7.5 Tickets (total): ~52% Under 44.5

~52% Under 44.5 Note: Public support leans Denver; nevertheless, Under holds a slight edge on tickets.

Bengals vs Broncos Injuries & Weather

Bengals: WR1 (monitor), LT (monitor); consequently, confirm inactives 90 minutes pre-kick.

WR1 (monitor), LT (monitor); consequently, confirm inactives 90 minutes pre-kick. Broncos: Edge rusher (questionable), CB2 (questionable); additionally, secondary health could influence WR yardage props.

Edge rusher (questionable), CB2 (questionable); additionally, secondary health could influence WR yardage props. Weather: ~68°F, light winds 5–8 mph, low precip risk; therefore, no major weather tax on totals.

Bengals vs Broncos Betting Trends

Denver is 7–3 ATS across its last 10 home games.

In contrast, the Under is 6–3 in Bengals’ last nine on the road.

Moreover, 7/7.5 draws teaser interest; watch for late resistance at -7.5.

Bengals vs Broncos Expert Picks

ATS: Broncos -7 (buy ≤ -7; avoid -7.5 unless reduced juice). Alternatively, consider -6.5 live if Denver starts slow.

Broncos -7 (buy ≤ -7; avoid -7.5 unless reduced juice). Alternatively, consider -6.5 live if Denver starts slow. Total: Under 44.5 (buy to 45 if it pops). Conversely, a sudden OL downgrade would further favor the Under.

Under 44.5 (buy to 45 if it pops). Conversely, a sudden OL downgrade would further favor the Under. Prop Spotlight: Bengals WR1 Over yards if lined ≤ mid-70s; furthermore, a trailing script boosts late-game targets.

