Bears vs. Commanders: Total too low?

The Chicago Bears will travel to Washington to take on the Commanders on Sunday afternoon. With the Commanders listed as a 1.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 46 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Bears vs. Commanders prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

275 Chicago Bears (+1.0) at 276 Washington Commanders (-1.0); o/u 46

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 27, 2024

Northwest Stadium, Landover

TV: CBS

Bears vs. Commanders Public Betting:

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on the Washington Commanders. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chicago Bears Game Notes

The Bears moved to 4-2, beating the Jaguars by 19 points last on October 13th. Caleb Williams had a big game throwing for 226 yards and four TD’s. Chicago looks for their fourth consecutive victory.

Washington Commanders Game Notes

Washington improved to 5-2, defeating the Panthers 40-7 last Sunday. Jayden Daniels left the game in the first quarter, however it appears he will be good to go on Sunday against the Bears.

Bears vs. Commanders BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Over. After a slow start to the season, Caleb Williams has looked great as of late. He should have a very favorable matchup against a Commanders defense that is not very good (they played well last week, but it was the panthers). On the other side, Washington’s offense should be able to continue their success. This should be an awesome game, I like the over.

Bears vs. Commanders Prediction: Over 46

