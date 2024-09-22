Bears vs. Colts: Should we expect a lot of points?

The Chicago Bears will travel to Indy to take on the Colts on Sunday afternoon. With the Colts listed as a 1.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 43.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Bears vs. Colts prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

453 Chicago Bears (+1.5) at 454 Indianapolis Colts (-1.5); o/u 43.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 22, 2024

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Bears vs. Colts Public Betting:

Chicago Bears Game Notes

The Bears dropped to 1-1 after losing to the Texans by six points on Sunday night football. Caleb Williams struggled against the Houston defense, throwing for 174 yards and 2 INT’s while being sacked 7 times. The Bears offense will look to get back on track on Sunday afternoon.

Indianapolis Colts Game Notes

The Colts fell to 0-2 after dropping to Green Bay by 6 points on September 15th. Jonathan Taylor had a nice game on the ground rushing for 103 yards on 12 attempts. Indianapolis will host Chicago on Sunday still in search of their first victory of the season.

Bears vs. Colts BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Over. Caleb Williams has much more favorable matchup against this Colts defense that has not looked good this season and will be without their Pro Bowl DT DeForest Buckner. Williams will be just fine, despite starting the season low. On the other side, Indy should be able to move the ball just fine back at home in perfect conditions in an early desperation spot. For a total in the low 40’s this feels short.

Bears vs. Colts Prediction: Over 43.5