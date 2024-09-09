49ers vs. Jets Over/Under Prediction: Is total too high?

Is the total in Monday night’s 49ers vs. Jets matchup set too high? The number currently sits at 43.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Jets (+3.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5); o/u 43.5

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

8:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 9, 2024

TV: ESPN

49ers vs. Jets: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the 49ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Williams to be on snap count to open season

Jets HC Robert Saleh said Mike Williams will be on a snap count to open the season. With their eyes fixed on the entirety of the season, the Jets don’t plan to give Williams a full complement of snaps to begin the year. Williams is returning from a season-end knee injury that he suffered in Week 3 of last season and only recently began practicing. Fantasy managers who are considering using him as a third or fourth fantasy option in Week 1 against the 49ers should do so with caution, as it’s possible Williams provides minimal production in his first game back.

Aiyuk set for a reduction in snaps?

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reports Brandon Aiyuk is “set for a bit of a reduction” in snaps in Week 1 against the Jets. Per Wagoner, left tackle Trent Williams should see something close to his usual workload. Kyle Shanahan told reporters he “didn’t know” how much Aiyuk will play. Shanny did say that Aiyuk normally plays the entire game but he would be surprised if the star receiver saw that much work in Week 1. Aiyuk spent most of the summer “holding in”, meaning he wasn’t practicing with the team until late in the offseason. Even with a reduction in snaps, most fantasy managers have to take the gamble and play San Francisco’s most efficient pass-catcher. Aiyuk ranks as a high-end WR2 for Week 1.

49ers vs. Jets Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’s last 6 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’s last 6 games when playing San Francisco

San Francisco is 21-4 SU in its last 25 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 6 games when playing NY Jets

49ers vs. Jets Prediction:

Take the under. Both of these teams play great defense and I don’t know what to expect out of Aaron Rodgers. The last time we saw him suit up, he tore his Achilles’ tendon just four snaps into the season opener for the Jets. Two years ago, he put together one of his worst seasons with the Packers. He stunk in the red zone, he couldn’t move and he didn’t perform in big games (none bigger than the regular season loss to the Lions with a trip to the playoffs on the line). The Jets have great skill position players, but the offensive line is a question mark and so is Rodgers.

The 49ers might not be at full strength offensively, either. Aiyuk didn’t have a training camp and Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a calf injury. They’ll be fine once they’re healthy, but it might take a few weeks before we see this San Francisco offense come alive.

49ers vs. Jets NFL Prediction: JETS/49ERS UNDER 43.5