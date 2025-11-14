49ers vs Cardinals Picks — Week 11 Preview & Odds

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch 49ers vs Cardinals

📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 ⏰ Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ

49ers vs Cardinals Odds — Week 11

Current Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline San Francisco 49ers –3.0 48.5 –160 Arizona Cardinals +3.0 48.5 +135

Where This Game Will Be Won

San Francisco enters with a balanced offensive approach that travels well, particularly when their ground game can dictate tempo and create manageable down-and-distance for the passing game. Arizona’s defense will be tasked with limiting early down success; if they allow chunk gains on first down, their secondary becomes vulnerable to layered concepts that the 49ers run as well as anyone.

Offensively, the Cardinals’ best path involves stressing San Francisco horizontally and forcing linebackers to cover more ground. Quick throws, tempo, and designed movement for the quarterback can help neutralize the 49ers’ pass rush. Sustaining drives and avoiding third-and-long will determine whether Arizona can keep pace.

Who is The Public Betting — 49ers vs Cardinals

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current San Francisco 49ers 72% –1.5 → –3 Arizona Cardinals 28% +1.5 → +3

Market Read: With more than 70% of tickets landing on San Francisco and a move from –1.5 to –3, this is a classic public-favorite setup. Books appear comfortable allowing liability to build on the 49ers, suggesting that sharp money is either neutral or sees value on the Arizona side at the key number.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

49ers vs Cardinals Picks & Expert Prediction

Pick: Under 48.5. Divisional familiarity, Arizona’s ball-control intent, and San Francisco’s defensive strength all point toward a tighter script than the number suggests. Lean: Cardinals +3, with Arizona positioned to keep this competitive if they avoid turnovers and maintain pace pressure.

