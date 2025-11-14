BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
49ers vs Cardinals Picks — Week 11 Preview & Odds

byMichael Cash
November 14, 2025
GLENDALE, AZ — The NFC West tightens on Sunday as the 49ers travel to face the Cardinals in a late-window matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX. San Francisco enters as a 3-point favorite with a game total of 48.5, setting the stage for a competitive divisional meeting. Our early 49ers vs Cardinals picks weigh Arizona’s recent improvement at home against San Francisco’s ability to control pace and win situational downs.

How to Watch 49ers vs Cardinals

  • 📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • 📺 TV: FOX
  • 🏟 Venue: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ

49ers vs Cardinals Odds — Week 11

Current Odds
Team Spread Total Moneyline
San Francisco 49ers –3.0 48.5 –160
Arizona Cardinals +3.0 48.5 +135

Where This Game Will Be Won

San Francisco enters with a balanced offensive approach that travels well, particularly when their ground game can dictate tempo and create manageable down-and-distance for the passing game. Arizona’s defense will be tasked with limiting early down success; if they allow chunk gains on first down, their secondary becomes vulnerable to layered concepts that the 49ers run as well as anyone.

Offensively, the Cardinals’ best path involves stressing San Francisco horizontally and forcing linebackers to cover more ground. Quick throws, tempo, and designed movement for the quarterback can help neutralize the 49ers’ pass rush. Sustaining drives and avoiding third-and-long will determine whether Arizona can keep pace.

Who is The Public Betting — 49ers vs Cardinals

Public Betting Percentages
Team Tickets Open → Current
San Francisco 49ers 72% –1.5 → –3
Arizona Cardinals 28% +1.5 → +3

Market Read: With more than 70% of tickets landing on San Francisco and a move from –1.5 to –3, this is a classic public-favorite setup. Books appear comfortable allowing liability to build on the 49ers, suggesting that sharp money is either neutral or sees value on the Arizona side at the key number.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

49ers vs Cardinals Picks & Expert Prediction

Pick: Under 48.5. Divisional familiarity, Arizona’s ball-control intent, and San Francisco’s defensive strength all point toward a tighter script than the number suggests. Lean: Cardinals +3, with Arizona positioned to keep this competitive if they avoid turnovers and maintain pace pressure.

