2025 NFL MVP Betting Odds: Lamar Jackson Favored to win Third MVP

The early odds for the 2025 NFL MVP have been released by various sportsbooks. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the current favorite, with odds at +500, indicating a 16.67% implied probability of winning. Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2025 NFL MVP Betting Odds.

Here is a breakdown of the top contenders and their respective odds:

2025 NFL MVP Betting Odds

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens): +500

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills): +550

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs): +750

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals): +750

Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders): +1000

Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers): +2000

Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers): +2200

C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans): +2500

Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): +2500

Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals): +2500

You can see a complete list of NFL MVP Odds at BetOnline.

Notably, the first non-quarterbacks to appear on the odds board are Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) at +6000 and Jahmyr Gibbs at +7500. The last non-quarterback to win the MVP award was Adrian Peterson in 2012.

NFL MVP History & Notable Facts

The first MVP award was given to Jim Brown (Cleveland Browns) in 1957. Brown remains the only player to win MVP in his rookie season.

The award is heavily dominated by quarterbacks (QBs), with quarterbacks winning over 45 times since its inception.

Running backs (RBs) were historically more common winners, but the last non-QB MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Defensive players have won only twice:

Alan Page (DT, Minnesota Vikings) in 1971

Lawrence Taylor (LB, New York Giants) in 1986

No wide receiver, tight end, or offensive lineman has ever won MVP.

NFL MVP Trends & Observations