Wyoming vs. Colorado State Prediction: Will Rams continue ATS streak?

The Colorado State Rams are on quite the ATS streak of late. That said, their opponent on Friday night, the Wyoming Cowboys, have also covered in three straight. What’s the best bet for this Wyoming vs. Colorado State matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Wyoming Cowboys (+9.5) at Colorado State Rams (-9.5); o/u 47

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 15, 2024

Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

TV: CBSSN

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Public Betting: Bettors Backing Huskies

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Wyoming. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Anderson throws for 342 yards, three TDs

Kaden Anderson was 20-for-29 passing for 342 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 49-45 victory over New Mexico. He’d also add a seven-yard rushing score. It was an eye-popping performance from Anderson in his first collegiate start, as the redshirt freshman led Wyoming to a comeback win after entering the fourth quarter down 45-35. The Cowboys had only scored more than 30 points in a game once this season prior to Saturday. It’s safe to say Anderson will be back under center following a bye in Week 12 against CSU.

Fowler-Nicolosi has another mediocre outing

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi completed 9 of 15 passes for 157 yards during Saturday’s 38-21 victory over Nevada. The Rams have won their last four outings despite Fowler-Nicolosi throwing for less than 200 yards in his last three games — he’s completed just 55.4 percent of his passes for 477 yards in that span. Fowler-Nicolosi sports a 61.7 completion percentage on the season for 1,611 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Wyoming is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing Colorado State

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Wyoming’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Colorado State

Colorado State is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

Colorado State is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Prediction

Take Colorado State. The Rams have been a covering machine of late. Ever since their 28-9 dud against in-state rival Colorado back on September 14, the Rams have covered in six straight games. In five of those contests, they were favored. Granted, most of those lines were short, but the bottom line is that this CSU team has been hell at the betting window over the past month-and-a-half.

Granted, Wyoming has been no slouch. The Cowboys have covered in three straight games, all of which as an underdog. That said, they’ve also lost three out of their last four games and only have two wins on the season. I’ll take my chances with the better team laying the 9.5.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Prediction: COLORADO STATE RAMS -9.5