Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Western Michigan vs. Ohio State

    The Western Michigan Broncos head to Columbus on Saturday night to face Ohio State. With the Buckeyes listed as a double-digit home favorite and the total sitting at 54 points. What is the smart bet from Ohio Stadium? Keep reading for our Western Michigan vs. Ohio State prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    379 Western Michigan (+37.0) at 380 Ohio State (-37.0); o/u 54

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

    Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

    TV: ESPN

    Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Ohio State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Western Michigan Broncos Game Notes

    Western Michigan dropped their opener to Wisconsin by 14 points last Friday night. Jalen Buckley accounted for both of the Broncos touchdown’s against the Badgers. Western Michigan has another very difficult matchup against the Buckeyes on Saturday.

    Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

    The Buckeyes moved to 1-0 after beating Akron 52-6 on August 31st. Will Howard threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns against the Zips. Ohio State will host their second consecutive MAC opponent on Saturday.

    Western Michigan is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 away games.

    Ohio State is 6-4 ATS in its last home 10 games.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games for the Buckeyes.

    Western Michigan vs. Ohio State BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under. Western Michigan is going to try to slow this game down as much as possible. The Broncos defense did well to limit Wisconsin to only 28 points last week, I doubt they are able to that again, but if they can get a couple of stops, I feel confident this game will go under the total of 54.

    Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Prediction: Under 54

    Related posts:

    USC vs. LSUUSC vs. LSU CFB Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends Boston College vs. Florida StateBoston College vs. Florida State Prediction: Will Seminoles Rebound? BYU vs. SMUBYU vs. SMU Odds, Prediction & Trends Temple vs. OklahomaOklahoma vs. Houston Prediction: Can Cougars Rebound?
    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com