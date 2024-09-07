Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Western Michigan Broncos head to Columbus on Saturday night to face Ohio State. With the Buckeyes listed as a double-digit home favorite and the total sitting at 54 points. What is the smart bet from Ohio Stadium? Keep reading for our Western Michigan vs. Ohio State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

379 Western Michigan (+37.0) at 380 Ohio State (-37.0); o/u 54

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

TV: ESPN

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Ohio State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Western Michigan Broncos Game Notes

Western Michigan dropped their opener to Wisconsin by 14 points last Friday night. Jalen Buckley accounted for both of the Broncos touchdown’s against the Badgers. Western Michigan has another very difficult matchup against the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

The Buckeyes moved to 1-0 after beating Akron 52-6 on August 31st. Will Howard threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns against the Zips. Ohio State will host their second consecutive MAC opponent on Saturday.

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Western Michigan is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 away games.

Ohio State is 6-4 ATS in its last home 10 games.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games for the Buckeyes.

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under. Western Michigan is going to try to slow this game down as much as possible. The Broncos defense did well to limit Wisconsin to only 28 points last week, I doubt they are able to that again, but if they can get a couple of stops, I feel confident this game will go under the total of 54.

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Prediction: Under 54