Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Prediction: Will Broncos cover as road favorite?

One of the biggest rivalries in the MAC will take place on Tuesday night from Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Will the Broncos cover as a 6-point favorite in tonight’s Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Western Michigan Broncos (-6) at Central Michigan Chippewas (+6); o/u 56.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mt. Pleasant, MI

TV: ESPN2

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Western Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Wolff struggles vs. Bowling Green

Hayden Wolff was 24-for-32 passing for 195 yards and two interceptions during Tuesday’s 31-13 loss against Bowling Green. Wolff has had a rough two-game stretch, dishing just one touchdowns and four interceptions. In addition, the Broncos have lost the undefeated conference record and now sit at 5-2 in the past two games. The senior quarterback is nearing the end of his collegiate career, and his output at this point in the season points to the fact that he’s winding down.

Glasser horrible in first start

Jadyn Glasser was 16-for-27 passing for 150 yards and two interceptions during Tuesday’s 37-10 defeat against Toledo. He also had eight rushes for -32 yards. Glasser struggled in his first start of the year, keeping the Chippewas’ quarterback spot in shambles. The freshman quarterback was thrown into the position with injuries and struggles becoming the theme for CMU. The starter for this upcoming week against Western Michigan now remains unknown.

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Western Michigan is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Central Michigan

Western Michigan is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Central Michigan

Central Michigan is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games at home

Central Michigan is 5-10-1 ATS in its last 16 games at home

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Prediction

Take Western Michigan. The Broncos have lost back-to-back games both straight up and against the number. That said, this is the worst team Jim McElwain has fielded in Mt. Pleasant. The defense is okay, but the offense is in shambles. Granted, their quarterback room has been decimated by injury. Thus, McElwain does have an excuse for his offense being so inefficient. Still, the injuries under center have led to the Chips dropping five straight games and failing to cover in three out of their last five overall. They were fortunate in one of those ATS wins, as Bowling Green’s running back decided to go down instead of punching in another score from inside the five yard line at the end of the Falcons’ 23-13 win two weeks ago.

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Prediction: Western Michigan -6