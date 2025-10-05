Week 6 CFB Recap & Betting Takeaways — Top-25 Results

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 10:34 am by Michael Cash

Week 6 Top-25 Finals

No. 1 Ohio State 42, Minnesota 3 — Statement win as the Buckeyes’ passing game hit explosives and the defense smothered early drives.

— Statement win as the Buckeyes’ passing game hit explosives and the defense smothered early drives. No. 20 Michigan 24, Wisconsin 10 — Wolverines controlled the second half behind a steady ground game and timely takeaways.

— Wolverines controlled the second half behind a steady ground game and timely takeaways. No. 12 Georgia 35, Kentucky 14 — Bulldogs bounced back with a trenches clinic and two TDs from the QB run game.

— Bulldogs bounced back with a trenches clinic and two TDs from the QB run game. No. 21 Notre Dame 28, Boise State 7 — Irish defense forced four turnovers; offense salted it away late.

— Irish defense forced four turnovers; offense salted it away late. No. 10 Alabama 30, No. 16 Vanderbilt 14 — Tide stretched a one-score game with vertical shots and red-zone efficiency.

— Tide stretched a one-score game with vertical shots and red-zone efficiency. No. 3 Miami 28, No. 18 Florida State 22 — Canes led 28–3 before FSU’s late surge; Miami’s four passing TDs proved the difference.

— Canes led 28–3 before FSU’s late surge; Miami’s four passing TDs proved the difference. No. 11 Texas Tech 35, Houston 11 — Red Raiders’ defense set the tone; offense closed with balance and explosives.

— Red Raiders’ defense set the tone; offense closed with balance and explosives. Florida 29, No. 9 Texas 21 — Upset in the Swamp as the Gators won situational downs and flipped field position late.

— Upset in the Swamp as the Gators won situational downs and flipped field position late. UCLA 42, No. 7 Penn State 37 — Bruins’ biggest win in years; late defensive stand preserved an upset shootout.

— Bruins’ biggest win in years; late defensive stand preserved an upset shootout. No. 6 Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 9 — Aggies pounded out nearly 300 rush yards; defense allowed only one TD.

— Aggies pounded out nearly 300 rush yards; defense allowed only one TD. No. 5 Oklahoma 44, Kent State 0 — Sooners posted a wire-to-wire shutout with five sacks and four Hawkins TDs produced.

— Sooners posted a wire-to-wire shutout with five sacks and four Hawkins TDs produced. No. 24 Virginia 30, Louisville 27 (OT) — Cavaliers walked it off with a short TD in the first overtime.

Market Notes — What Moved & What Mattered

Favorites with defense delivered: Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Michigan all covered or protected leads thanks to top-tier stop units.

Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Michigan all covered or protected leads thanks to top-tier stop units. Underdog value came through: Florida at home and UCLA at the Rose Bowl both rewarded moneyline sprinkles where bettors priced QB variance correctly.

Florida at home and UCLA at the Rose Bowl both rewarded moneyline sprinkles where bettors priced QB variance correctly. Totals split on script: Defensive fronts (OSU, A&M, Alabama) nudged games Under or near it; shootouts (UCLA-PSU, Miami-FSU late) leaned Over.

Defensive fronts (OSU, A&M, Alabama) nudged games Under or near it; shootouts (UCLA-PSU, Miami-FSU late) leaned Over. Closing-line respect: Numbers hovering around key spreads (−3/−7/−14/−21) paid to buy early; late jumps past key numbers punished chasers.

Takeaways for Week 7 Lines

Quarterback health/sacks: Teams that protected well (Miami, Oklahoma) set up for repeat efficiency; pressure-sensitive offenses could see depressed totals next week.

Teams that protected well (Miami, Oklahoma) set up for repeat efficiency; pressure-sensitive offenses could see depressed totals next week. Run-game leverage: A&M and Georgia created predictable downs; that sustains spread-cover profiles on moderate totals.

A&M and Georgia created predictable downs; that sustains spread-cover profiles on moderate totals. Explosives vs. containment: UCLA and Miami won with explosives; market will tax those offenses on openers—watch buyback near key totals.

