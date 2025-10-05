Week 6 CFB Recap & Betting Takeaways — Top-25 Results

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 10:34 am by Michael Cash
🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Week 6 Top-25 Finals
- No. 1 Ohio State 42, Minnesota 3 — Statement win as the Buckeyes’ passing game hit explosives and the defense smothered early drives.
- No. 20 Michigan 24, Wisconsin 10 — Wolverines controlled the second half behind a steady ground game and timely takeaways.
- No. 12 Georgia 35, Kentucky 14 — Bulldogs bounced back with a trenches clinic and two TDs from the QB run game.
- No. 21 Notre Dame 28, Boise State 7 — Irish defense forced four turnovers; offense salted it away late.
- No. 10 Alabama 30, No. 16 Vanderbilt 14 — Tide stretched a one-score game with vertical shots and red-zone efficiency.
- No. 3 Miami 28, No. 18 Florida State 22 — Canes led 28–3 before FSU’s late surge; Miami’s four passing TDs proved the difference.
- No. 11 Texas Tech 35, Houston 11 — Red Raiders’ defense set the tone; offense closed with balance and explosives.
- Florida 29, No. 9 Texas 21 — Upset in the Swamp as the Gators won situational downs and flipped field position late.
- UCLA 42, No. 7 Penn State 37 — Bruins’ biggest win in years; late defensive stand preserved an upset shootout.
- No. 6 Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 9 — Aggies pounded out nearly 300 rush yards; defense allowed only one TD.
- No. 5 Oklahoma 44, Kent State 0 — Sooners posted a wire-to-wire shutout with five sacks and four Hawkins TDs produced.
- No. 24 Virginia 30, Louisville 27 (OT) — Cavaliers walked it off with a short TD in the first overtime.
Market Notes — What Moved & What Mattered
- Favorites with defense delivered: Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Michigan all covered or protected leads thanks to top-tier stop units.
- Underdog value came through: Florida at home and UCLA at the Rose Bowl both rewarded moneyline sprinkles where bettors priced QB variance correctly.
- Totals split on script: Defensive fronts (OSU, A&M, Alabama) nudged games Under or near it; shootouts (UCLA-PSU, Miami-FSU late) leaned Over.
- Closing-line respect: Numbers hovering around key spreads (−3/−7/−14/−21) paid to buy early; late jumps past key numbers punished chasers.
💸 Build your card at the best price: Shop live lines 🏈
Takeaways for Week 7 Lines
- Quarterback health/sacks: Teams that protected well (Miami, Oklahoma) set up for repeat efficiency; pressure-sensitive offenses could see depressed totals next week.
- Run-game leverage: A&M and Georgia created predictable downs; that sustains spread-cover profiles on moderate totals.
- Explosives vs. containment: UCLA and Miami won with explosives; market will tax those offenses on openers—watch buyback near key totals.
🏈 Ready for Week 7? Compare numbers across books before you bet 💰
Insider Alerts
Be first to key line moves & community consensus.
Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email.
Responsible Gaming
Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling.
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.