Week 6 CFB Best Bets & Expert Picks — Saturday Slate

Last Updated on October 4, 2025 8:47 am by Michael Cash

The Week 6 CFB Best Bets & Expert Picks spotlight is live for Saturday’s Top-25 board. With lines verified Saturday morning and buy/sell points identified, here are the strongest wagers on today’s card. For full odds context, track the College Football odds page and the CFB public betting chart.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Week 6 CFB Best Bets & Expert Picks — Saturday

Pick 1: Michigan −16.5 vs Wisconsin

Current odds (Sat a.m.): Michigan −16.5; Total 42.5

Michigan −16.5; Total 42.5 Why: Badgers’ offensive line is banged up; Wolverines’ defense ranks top-5 in red-zone stops.

Badgers’ offensive line is banged up; Wolverines’ defense ranks top-5 in red-zone stops. Buy point: Michigan −17 or better

Michigan −17 or better Sell point: Above −17.5

Pick 2: Georgia −20.5 vs Kentucky

Current odds (Sat a.m.): Georgia −20.5; Total 48.5

Georgia −20.5; Total 48.5 Why: Dawgs dominate in the trenches; Wildcats lack consistent QB play to keep pace.

Dawgs dominate in the trenches; Wildcats lack consistent QB play to keep pace. Buy point: Georgia ≤ −21

Georgia ≤ −21 Sell point: Avoid −21.5+

Pick 3: Penn State −24.5 at UCLA

Current odds (Sat a.m.): Penn State −24.5; Total 50.5

Penn State −24.5; Total 50.5 Why: Nittany Lions’ secondary neutralizes Bruins’ air game; PSU offense efficient inside 20.

Nittany Lions’ secondary neutralizes Bruins’ air game; PSU offense efficient inside 20. Buy point: ≤ −24.5

≤ −24.5 Sell point: −25.5+

Pick 4: Louisville −6.5 vs Virginia

Current odds (Sat a.m.): Louisville −6.5; Total 61.0

Louisville −6.5; Total 61.0 Why: Cardinals offense balanced; Cavaliers defense bottom-third in rushing yards allowed.

Cardinals offense balanced; Cavaliers defense bottom-third in rushing yards allowed. Buy point: ≤ −6.5

≤ −6.5 Sell point: −7.5+

Pick 5: Miami −4.5 vs Florida State

Current odds (Sat a.m.): Miami −4.5; Total 54.5

Miami −4.5; Total 54.5 Why: Canes’ defensive front projects to pressure FSU QB consistently; turnover edge favors Miami.

Canes’ defensive front projects to pressure FSU QB consistently; turnover edge favors Miami. Buy point: ≤ −4.5

≤ −4.5 Sell point: −5.5+

Long Shot Value

Play 1: Florida +175 ML vs Texas

Why: Home-field advantage in Gainesville and Longhorns’ secondary depth tested.

Home-field advantage in Gainesville and Longhorns’ secondary depth tested. Line: Texas −5.5; Total 42.5

Play 2: Houston +11.5 vs Texas Tech

Why: Cougars passing attack can hit explosives against TTU secondary.

Cougars passing attack can hit explosives against TTU secondary. Line: Texas Tech −11.5; Total 51.5

🏈 Build your card at the best prices: Shop lines now 💰

Expert Notes & Market Angles

Favorites Michigan, Georgia, and Penn State all tied to elite defenses in low-total markets.

Public leans heavy on overs; sharps aligned with unders in multiple spots.

Long shot ML plays should be staked small — variance high but upside justifies.

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & expert picks. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.