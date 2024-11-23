Wake Forest vs. Miami Prediction: Will Canes bounce back?

Unranked Wake Forest heads to Miami to face the #8 Hurricanes at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN on Saturday afternoon. Can the Hurricanes cover the 23.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Wake Forest vs. Miami betting prediction.

Wake Forest is 4-6 straight up this season and 3-5-2 against the spread. Their best win came against NC State, and their worst loss came against Louisiana.

Miami is 9-1 straight up this season and 5-4-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Louisville, and their only loss came against Georgia Tech.

Wake Forest vs. Miami Matchup & Betting Odds

129 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+23.5) at 130 Miami Hurricanes (-23.5); o/u 67.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: ESPN

Wake Forest vs. Miami Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on Wake Forest. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Game Notes

Demon Deacons wide receiver Walker Merrill and running back David Egbe are both officially listed as questionable to play this weekend with undisclosed injuries. Merrill has 9 catches for 77 yards in 3 games of action this season. Egbe had 9 carries for 23 yards in 2 games of action last season.

Miami Hurricanes Game Notes

Hurricanes defensive end Elijah Alston, cornerback Jadais Richard, defensive back Damari Brown, offensive lineman Ryan Rodriguez, defensive back Ryan Mack, and defensive back Isaiah Thomas are all listed as questionable to play with undisclosed injuries on Saturday.

Alston is listed as the team’s backup left defensive end. He has 15 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a pass defended this season.

Brown is listed as the team’s starting right cornerback on the unofficial depth chart. He recorded a tackle in the team’s opener against Florida this season and hasn’t seen the field since.

Jadais Richard is listed as the team’s starting nickel back and he’s tied for sixth on the team with 27 total tackles on the campaign. Richard has also recorded a forced fumble, an interception, and 3 passes defended this year.

Wake Forest vs. Miami Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 5-7-2 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

The Demon Deacons are 5-8-1 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last season.

The over is 15-7-1 in Miami’s games since the start of last season.

The over is 12-10 in Wake Forest’s games since the beginning of last season.

Wake Forest vs. Miami Betting Prediction

Wake Forest is having a tough year. The Demon Deacons have losses to Virginia, Louisiana, and Cal on their ledger this season. They have also lost to Ole Miss and Clemson by a combined score of 89-20. Wake Forest has had trouble with good teams for the past few years. The Demon Deacons are 2-6 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2022 season.

Miami is ranked #8 in the country this season and they’re coming off of a loss followed by a bye week. The Hurricanes need to keep winning to stay in the hunt for the ACC championship. Their offense is third in points per play this season. The Demon Deacons’ defense is 102nd in opponent points per play this year. I think Miami gets back on track in a big way this weekend. I’m laying the points with the Hurricanes at home in this one.