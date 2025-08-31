Virginia Tech vs South Carolina Prediction: Can the Hokies Cover the Spread in Atlanta?

The 2025 college football season kicks off with a bang as Virginia Tech meets South Carolina in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Oddsmakers have installed the Gamecocks as solid favorites, but the real question for bettors is whether the Hokies can keep this matchup close enough to cover the spread. With Shane Beamer leading South Carolina against his alma mater, and Virginia Tech bringing a revamped defense to Atlanta, this showdown has all the makings of a tight, bet-worthy opener.

Virginia Tech at South Carolina Game Info

Virginia Tech (Away) vs South Carolina (Home)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA TV: ESPN

Betting Overview

According to the latest odds, South Carolina enters as a 7.5-point favorite over Virginia Tech, with the over/under set at 51.5 points. These figures come straight from Bovada.lv, giving bettors a clear gauge on expectations.

Meanwhile, here’s how the public is betting on this game:

Virginia Tech vs South Carolina Prediction

This Aflac Kickoff matchup is a clash of strength vs. strength—South Carolina’s high-powered offense led by LaNorris Sellers against Virginia Tech’s improving defense. The Hokies have enough veteran talent in the front seven to limit explosive plays early, but over four quarters, South Carolina’s tempo and athleticism should wear them down.

The emotional angle of Shane Beamer facing his alma mater adds intrigue, yet the Gamecocks’ depth and skill position edge give them the upper hand. Expect Virginia Tech to battle and keep it competitive into the second half, but South Carolina has the firepower to pull away late.

Score Prediction: South Carolina 31, Virginia Tech 21

Best Bet: South Carolina -7.5