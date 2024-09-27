Virginia Tech vs. Miami: Total too Low?

The 7th ranked Hurricanes will look to continue domination this season when they play Virginia Tech on Friday night. The Hokies enter the week with a 2-2 record and will look to bounce back after a loss to Rutgers last week. The Hurricanes remain undefeated following another blow out win over USF. They are 17.5 point favorites and the total is at 53 points when this Virginia Tech vs. Miami matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Virginia Tech Hokies (+17.5) at Miami Hurricanes (-17.5) o/u 53

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 27, 2024

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors All In on Hurricanes

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 91% of bets are on Miami. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miami Hurricanes

The Hurricanes continued their quest for an undefeated season on Saturday when they went to Tampa and beat the USF Bulls 50-15. The Bulls looked like they might hang around for a minute, as the halftime score was 22-15. Miami went on to win the 2nd half 28-0. Current Heisman front runner Cam Ward threw for 404 yards and 3 touchdowns but did add an interception. Running back Jordan Lyle ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 6 carries. The Miami defense had 4 sacks and picked off the backup USF quarterback twice. A South Florida team that averages 212 rush yards per game was held to 62 yards on the ground. Quarterback Byrum Brown threw for 254 yards and was the receiver for the one touchdown USF managed on a trick play.

Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech lost to Rutgers at home last week by a score of 26-23. Kyron Drones threw for just 137 yards and an interception but added 60 yards rushing. Bhayshul Tuten led the way on the ground with 122 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Hokies rank 23rd in the country in opponent pass yards allowed per game at 160. Rutgers managed 269 pass yards with a long of 63 yards. Virginia Tech held strong against the Rutgers rush attack, holding them to 2.9 yards per carry on 52 rush attempts. Rutgers did score 3 touchdowns on the ground. The Hokies are 1-1 on the road this season with a 37-17 win over Old Dominion and a 34-27 loss to Vanderbilt to start the season.

Virginia Tech vs. Miami Betting Trends

Virginia Tech is 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games

The OVER is 5-0 in Virginia Tech’s last 5 away games

Miami is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 5-0 in Miami’s last 5 home games

Virginia Tech vs. Miami Prediction:

I like the over 53 in this one currently available at Betrivers and Bally. These two teams are a combined 6-1-1 to the over so far this season. Miami’s last 5 home games have hit the over as well as Virginia Tech’s last 5 away games. 7 of Virginia Tech’s last 8 games have gone over and 6 of Miami’s last 7. The Hurricanes are 2nd in the country in points per game at 51 and have hit this total by themselves in two games this season. Miami’s games are averaging a total of 62.5 points and all of them have gone over 53 points. Virginia Tech is averaging 29.5 points per game and the team total for this game is currently sitting between 17.5 and 19.5 points, so despite Miami having a very good defense that is giving up 10.7 points per game, sportsbooks are expecting the Hokies to get above that.

As far as weather goes, Hurricane Helene is expected to be in Tennessee by 2 p.m. on Friday. Miami Dade County has a Tropical Storm Warning due to end at 1 a.m. and Flood Watch set to end at 8 a.m. Friday morning. The last of the rain is expected to end around 1 p.m. and the wind around game time is looking to be around 10 mph. As far as the playing surface goes, Hard Rock Stadium is equipped with a SubAir Sport System that can allegedly remove 18,000 gallons of water a minute. So I am leaning towards decent playing conditions for kickoff.

Virginia Tech vs. Miami Prediction: Over 53