UTSA vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Can UTSA cover on the road?

Unranked UTSA heads to College Station to face #19 Texas A&M at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN on Saturday night. Can the Aggies cover the 23.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our UTSA vs. Texas A&M betting prediction.

UTSA was 7-6 straight up last season and 7-6 against the spread last year. Their best win came against Coastal Carolina, and their worst loss came against Rice in 2024.

Texas A&M was 8-5 straight up last season and 3-10 against the spread last year. Their best win came against LSU, and their worst loss came against South Carolina in 2024.

UTSA vs. Texas A&M Matchup & Betting Odds

213 UTSA Roadrunners (+23.5) at 214 Texas A&M Aggies (-23.5); o/u 57.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 30, 2025

Kyle Field, College Station, TX

TV: ESPN

UTSA vs. Texas A&M Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Texas A&M. That said, this page is updated frequently, so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

UTSA Roadrunners Game Notes

UTSA’s quarterback for 2025 will be 6’1” junior Owen McCown. The Rusk, TX, native held the same position for the Roadrunners last year. In 13 games of action last season, McCown completed 63% of his passes for 3,424 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Owen McCown also logged 340 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns in 2024. The Roadrunners will also bring back 5 of their top 6 receivers from last year, meaning McCown should have all the pieces in place for at least a respectable showing on Saturday.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

Texas A&M guard Rueben Fatheree II will miss Saturday’s game against UTSA with a leg injury. In Fatheree’s stead, the Aggies will likely start junior guard Chase Bisontis. Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said that Fatheree will likely miss “at least the first few games” of the season.

Aggies freshman wide receiver Jerome Myles will also sit out Saturday’s contest. He’s nursing a leg injury. Myles was a five-star prospect coming out of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, UT. Mario Craver, Terry Bussey, and KC Concepcion will likely earn the bulk of the target share for the Aggies at wide receiver this weekend.

UTSA vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

UTSA is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

The Roadrunners are 2-0 ATS in their last 2 games against Texas A&M.

Texas A&M is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Texas A&M was 3-9 ATS as a favorite last season.

UTSA vs. Texas A&M Betting Prediction

These two teams ended their seasons very differently last year. UTSA went 4-1 straight up in their final 5 games of last year’s campaign, culminating in a 44-15 blowout win over Coastal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Texas A&M went 1-4 straight up to end last year’s campaign, and finished it by losing the Las Vegas Bowl to an underachieving USC team.

The expectations are high for Texas A&M this season, which means that the Aggies might overlook a scrappy UTSA team that they don’t perceive as a real threat. Additionally, Texas A&M was 2-5 ATS as the home team, 2-4 ATS as a home favorite, and 0-5 ATS in non-conference games last season. For all of those reasons, I think the Roadrunners are able to keep this one close. The pick is UTSA +23.5 over Texas A&M at Bovada.lv.