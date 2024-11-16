Utah vs. Colorado Prediction: Can Utah hang with Colorado?

Unranked Utah heads to Boulder to face #17 Colorado at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on FOX. Can the Buffaloes cover the 13.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Utah vs. Colorado betting prediction.

Utah is 4-5 straight up this season and 3-6 against the spread. Their best win came against Oklahoma State and their worst loss came against Arizona.

Colorado is 7-2 straight up this season and 7-2 against the spread. Their best win came against UCF and their worst loss came against Nebraska.

Utah vs. Colorado Matchup & Betting Odds

391 Utah Utes (+13.5) at 392 Colorado Buffaloes (-13.5); o/u 43.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

TV: FOX

Utah vs. Colorado Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Colorado. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Utah Utes Game Notes

Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (lower body), quarterback Isaac Wilson (undisclosed), quarterback Brandon Rose (undisclosed), running back Jaylon Glover (personal), tight end Brant Kuithe (undisclosed), wide receiver Money Parks (shoulder), and cornerback Kenan Johnson (undisclosed) are all out for Saturday’s game against the Buffaloes.

With Utah’s top three quarterbacks out of the lineup, they’ll likely have to start senior Sam Huard. Huard previously played at Washington in 2021 and 2022 and started for Cal Poly last season. He threw for 2,205 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions as a member of the Mustangs last year. Huard has yet to throw a pass for the Utes this season.

Colorado Buffaloes Game Notes

Buffaloes reserve quarterback Dominiq Ponder, running back Micah Welch, kicker/punter Jace Feely, defensive end Nikhil Webb Walker, defensive end Dayon Hayes, defensive tackle Taurean Carter, defensive tackle Rayyan Buell, offensive guard Payton Kirkland, wide receiver Kam Mikell, wide receiver Cordale Russell, and tight end Sam Hart are all questionable for Saturday’s game with undisclosed injuries.

Colorado linebacker Trevor Woods (redshirt), linebacker Jeremiah Brown (redshirt), and wide receiver Omarion Miller (leg) will all sit out this weekend’s game against Utah.

Utah vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Utah is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Utes are 1-3 ATS as the road team this season.

Colorado is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Colorado is 7-3 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Utah vs. Colorado Betting Prediction

Utah is having a tough year. The Utes have lost 5 straight games and they are down to their fourth-string quarterback. In their 5 losses they haven’t scored more than 21 points in a single contest, and they’ve failed to reach the 20-point mark in 4 of those games. It’s going to be difficult for Utah to hang with Colorado, as the Buffaloes are putting up 32.6 points per game this year.

Colorado has several numbers on their side ahead of this contest. The Buffs are 5-3-1 ATS as a favorite and 6-4 ATS after a win since the start of last season. Furthermore, Colorado has won three straight games by double-digits against Big 12 opponents over the past month. I think they’ll make that four in a row on Saturday. I’m laying the points with the Buffs at home in this one.