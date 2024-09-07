USC vs. Utah State Prediction: Trojans Roll at Home?

Can the Trojans keep the momentum of a huge win going to cover the 29 point spread over the Aggies? USC vs. Utah State kicks off at 11:00 p.m. ET to bring an exciting Saturday of football to a close.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Utah State Aggies (+29) at USC Trojans (-29); o/u 63.5

11:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

TV: BTN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Trojans

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 83% of bets are on USC. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

USC Trojans

The Trojans began their 2024 season in the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic in a stand alone game Sunday night against LSU. The highly anticipated matchup did not disappoint as USC marched down the field in under 2 minutes to score the game winning touchdown with 8 seconds left. Miller Moss looks to be the next great quarterback for the Trojans. He completed 27 of 36 passes for 378 yards and a touchdown. Kyron Hudson caught 5 passes for 83 yards to lead receivers. The ground game was led by Woody Marks who managed just 68 yards on 16 carries but did score 2 touchdowns. The defense couldn’t come up with a sack, but did manage an interception while also allowing LSU to throw for 308 yards.

Utah State Aggies

Despite a 36-14 win over Robert Morris to start the season, the Aggies came out of week one very banged up. Starting running back Robert Briggs Jr. suffered a serious leg injury and will miss the rest of the season. Starting quarterback Spencer Petras left in the 2nd quarter with a sprained ankle. He threw for 145 yards and a touchdown along with 2 interceptions. At the end of the 1st half the Aggies were actually down 14-10. They turned it around, winning the 2nd half 26-0. Bryson Barnes took over the QB spot with Petras unable to return. He threw for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns along with 1 interception, and added another 88 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Senior Rahsul Faison will take over as the lead back. Last season he rushed for 736 yards and 5 touchdowns. Petras is currently day-to-day and it is unclear who will be starting at quarterback against the Trojans.

USC vs. Utah State Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Utah State’s last 13 games

Utah State is 4-2 SU in their last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 11 of USC’s last 13 home games

USC is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

USC vs. Utah State Prediction

I like Utah State +29. USC is coming off of a massive win just 6 days ago. I think they might have a bit of a Vegas hangover going into their first home game of the season. Utah State started off sloppy against Robert Morris but bounced back in the 2nd half. Spencer Petras is on top of the depth chart for the week but he is still day-to-day. Bryson Barnes is a dual threat QB that played very well after replacing him against Robert Morris. USC has a bye week coming up after this game but then they will head to Ann Arbor to take on the defending champs. If they are up big they will most likely pull the starters early which would leave another chance for Utah State to cover.

USC vs. Utah State Prediction: Utah State +29