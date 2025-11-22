USC vs. Oregon Picks & Predictions: Will marquee matchup turn into shootout?

Autzen Stadium is about to host one of the season’s steamiest Pac-12 throwdowns. For bettors, this one smells like points. Whether you’re hunting game-flow edges, totals value, or a single confident play, this matchup has the ingredients: top offenses, big-play QBs, and an Autzen atmosphere that tends to speed the game up. If you’re looking for the best angle before you lock anything in, keep an eye on the numbers — and as promised, this preview includes USC vs. Oregon picks to get you ready for kickoff.

USC vs. Oregon Game Information

Match: USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT)

Location: Autzen Stadium — Eugene, OR

TV / Stream: CBS (national broadcast) / Paramount+ for streaming.

USC vs. Oregon Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML USC +9.5 59.5 +295 Oregon −9.5 59.5 -375

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current USC 60% +9.5 +9.5 Oregon 40% −9.5 −9.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Weather Report

The weather in Eugene, OR shouldn’t have much impact. There is a 12% chance of rain, but the wind is forecasted to be 2.2 mph, which is nothing. The forecast also calls for 51 degrees and partly cloudy skies. It’ll be an otherwise beautiful day for football.

Injury Report

Oregon Ducks

Oregon enters the matchup with several notable injuries across the offense and defense:

Dakorien Moore (WR): Questionable with a knee issue.

D. Riggs (RB): Questionable with an undisclosed injury.

J. Ressler (WR): Questionable due to an undisclosed ailment.

J. Limar (RB): Questionable with an undisclosed injury.

G. Wilson (OG): Questionable with an undisclosed issue that could affect offensive line consistency.

S. Laulea (CB): Questionable with an undisclosed injury.

G. Bryant Jr. (WR): Questionable with an ankle issue.

T. Gray (DL): Questionable due to an undisclosed injury.

Kyler Kasper (WR): Out for the season.

M. Hughes (RB): Out and redshirted.

B. Boulton (OG): Out with an undisclosed injury.

E. Stewart (WR): Out with a torn patellar tendon.

T. McNutt (CB): Out with a broken leg.

The Ducks have several wide receivers and offensive linemen with questionable status, which could impact rotational depth but should still leave their top playmakers available.

USC Trojans

USC also arrives with some notable personnel concerns:

Waymond Jordan (RB): Questionable with an ankle injury.

Eli Sanders (RB): Out for the season with a knee injury, thinning USC’s running back group.

Elijah Paige (OL): Limited due to a knee problem and has missed game action.

Kilian O’Connor (C): Has dealt with a knee injury and missed time.

Alani Noa (G): Has missed parts of the season with injury issues.

Anthony Beavers Jr. (LB): Questionable with an undisclosed issue.

Caden Chittenden (K): Questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Chasen Johnson (CB): Out with a knee injury.

USC’s biggest concern is at running back and along the offensive line, where depth is thinner than usual. This could push the Trojans toward a more pass-heavy approach if their starting backfield remains limited.

USC vs. Oregon Picks & Prediction

I’m taking the OVER 59.5. Reasons in brief: Autzen’s fast tempo + two offenses with big-play capability + market total placed sub-60 (which looks beatable given both teams’ scoring profiles). Expect an open, vertical game with quick possessions and at least one game-changing turnover or special-teams play that adds extra possessions/points.

Final score Projection: Oregon 34 — USC 31

