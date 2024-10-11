UNLV vs. Utah State CFB Prediction: Rebels look to bounce back

Unranked UNLV heads to Logan to face unranked Utah State at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network on Friday night. Can the Rebels cover the 19.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our UNLV vs. Utah State betting prediction.

UNLV is 4-1 straight up this season and 4-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Kansas, and their only loss came against Syracuse.

Utah State is 1-4 straight up this season and 1-4 against the spread. Their only win came against Robert Morris, and their worst loss came against Temple.

UNLV vs. Utah State Matchup & Betting Odds

117 UNLV Rebels (-19.5) at 118 Utah State Aggies (+19.5); o/u 66.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 11, 2024

Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

TV: CBS Sports Network

UNLV vs. Utah State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on UNLV. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

UNLV Rebels Game Notes

Rebels senior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams had a big game in his team’s 44-41 loss to Syracuse last Friday. In that game, the Campbell transfer completed 21 of 25 passes for 227 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Williams also logged 12 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. Williams took over as the team’s starting quarterback when former starter Matthew Sluka announced he would be redshirting the rest of the year due to an NIL (name, image, and likeness) payment dispute.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III had a terrific game in his team’s loss to Syracuse last week. Working primarily as the team’s starting Z-receiver, White caught 10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. He leads the team with 388 receiving yards this year.

Utah State Aggies Game Notes

Aggies running back Robert Briggs Jr. won’t play on Friday due to a leg injury. The junior from Belville, TX had 9 carries for 88 yards in his team’s Week 1 win over Robert Morris on August 31st.

Utah State starting quarterback Spencer Petras (leg) and offensive lineman Tavo Motu’apuaka (undisclosed) are both officially listed as questionable for Friday’s contest. Petras has thrown for 810 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions with a QBR of 42.4 this season.

If he’s unable to play, the Aggies will likely use Utah transfer Bryson Barnes at quarterback. Barnes has thrown for 524 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions, with a QBR of 41.7 in 3 games of action for the Aggies this season.

UNLV vs. Utah State Betting Trends

UNLV is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Utah State.

The Rebels are an FBS-best 8-0 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Utah State is 4-6 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Utah State is 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

UNLV vs. Utah State Betting Prediction

Utah State is one of the worst teams in the FBS this season. They have an average scoring margin of -28.3 points per game this year. That ranks 129th in the country. Only 5 schools have a worse scoring margin than the Aggies. Utah State’s only win came against Robert Morris, who is an FCS school. Following that win, the Aggies lost to USC by 48, lost to Utah by 17, lost to Temple by 16, and lost to Boise State by 32 points. In their 4 losses, Utah State has never scored more than 30 points, and they’ve allowed 38 points or more in each contest.

UNLV last played on Friday, so they’ll have an extra day of rest heading into this game. The Rebels also have an average scoring margin of +16.3 points per game this season, which ranks 15th in the FBS. For the Rebels to cover, they’ll have to win by 20 points or more. They already have three 20+ point wins on their ledger this year, and I like them to add another one to the tally on Friday. I’m laying the points on the road with UNLV in this one.