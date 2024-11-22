UNLV vs. San Jose State Prediction: Is 60-Point Total Too High?

Is the total in Friday night’s UNLV vs. San Jose State matchup set too high? Oddsmakers currently have the over/under for tonight’s 10:00 p.m. ET kickoff at 60 points.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

UNLV Rebels (-7.5) at San Jose State Spartans (+7.5); o/u 60

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 22, 2024

CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

TV: FS1

UNLV vs. San Jose State Public Betting: Bettors Like Rebels

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on UNLV. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Williams efficient in win vs. San Diego State

Hajj-Malik Williams completed 20 of 29 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown during Saturday’s 41-20 victory over San Diego State. He also had 10 rushes for 29 yards with two scores. While Williams posted his lowest rushing yardage total of the season, the senior was able to punch in a pair of touchdowns on the ground, giving him eight rushing scores on the season. Williams was efficient through the air as well, completing 69 percent of his throws, his highest mark since Week 6. Overall, he’s completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,436 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for another 646 yards this season.

Eget has huge day in losing effort

Walker Eget was 34-for-50 passing for 446 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during Saturday’s 42-21 loss to Boise State. He also had five rushes for seven yards. Eget set a new career high in both completions and yards Saturday though he’d turn the ball over three times (two interceptions and a fumble) in an eventual lopsided defeat. Eget, a redshirt junior, has looked good at times since taking over as the Spartans’ starter, though he’s now thrown eight interceptions over his last five contests. Overall, he’s completed 59.3 percent of his throws for 1,758 yards and six touchdowns through eight games this season.

UNLV vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Nevada-Las Vegas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

Nevada-Las Vegas is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games on the road

San Jose State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Nevada-Las Vegas

San Jose State is 12-2 SU in its last 14 games when playing Nevada-Las Vegas

UNLV vs. San Jose State Prediction

Take the under. UNLV’s team total tonight currently sits at 34 points. The Rebels have gone over that number just once, which came last week in their 41-20 victory over San Diego State. In their five road games this season, UNLV scored 34-plus points just once: at Utah State on October 11 when they scored 50.

Meanwhile, San Jose State has surrendered 34-plus points only once in its last six games. That came last week against Boise State in a 42-21 loss. The Rebels are good – real good – but they’re not the Broncos. I expect the Spartans to play at a slower tempo tonight, which would keep the scoring relatively in check.

UNLV vs. San Jose State Prediction: UNDER 60