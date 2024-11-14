UCLA vs. Washington Prediction: Can Huskies Bounce Back?

The UCLA Bruins head to Seattle to take on the Huskies in a Friday night Big 10 battle. The Bruins have been hot winning 3 straight games and will enter Friday with a 4-5 record. The Huskies on the other hand have lost 3 of their last 4 games and are currently sitting with a 5-5 record. They are currently 4 point home favorites and this UCLA vs. Washington matchup kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

UCLA Bruins (+4) at Washington Huskies (-4) o/u 46.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 15, 2024

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Huskies

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 74% of bets are on Washington. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

UCLA Bruins

The Bruins have come alive winning 3 straight games, with the latest being a 20-17 win over Iowa last Friday night. Ethan Garbers completed 21 of 34 pass attempts for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 2 interceptions. T.J. Harden had a day on the ground gaining 125 yards on 20 carries. The defense had 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery, and held Iowa’s great run offense to just 2.6 yards per carry. UCLA struggled early in this season but they had a brutal schedule. They took on Indiana (5th in CFP rankings), LSU (ranked 22nd), Oregon (ranked #1), and Penn State (ranked 4th) in 4 straight weeks.

Washington Huskies

The Huskies have lost 3 of their last 4 games with the latest being 35-6 against Penn State. Will Rogers took a seat on the bench in the 2nd half after completing 10 of 13 passes for 59 yards and an interception. The ground game averaged just 2.2 yards per carry. The defense recovered one fumble. Will Rogers will remain the starting quarterback for the Huskies. In his last 3 games Rogers has thrown 3 interceptions and 0 touchdown passes.

UCLA vs. Washington Betting Trends

UCLA is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games

The UNDER is 6-3 in UCLA’s last 9 games

Washington is 22-1 SU in their last 23 home games

The OVER is 5-1 in Washington’s last 6 games against UCLA

UCLA vs. Washington Prediction:

Take Washington to cover the 4 points at home on Friday night. The Huskies are 4-1 ATS in Seattle this season. They’ve struggled the last few weeks but their last two losses were at Penn State and at Indiana who are both ranked in the top 5. Ethan Garbers has really struggled protecting the ball this season with 11 interceptions, including 2 last week. Washington has a strong defense that ranks 14th in yards allowed per game allowing 318 and allowing just 22.6 points per game. Also, Washington has only two games left in the season to capture that 6th win to become bowl eligible. This one on Friday night, and at Oregon in two weeks. I think they give it everything they got in their last legit chance for that 6th win.

UCLA vs. Washington Prediction: Washington -4