UCLA vs. Penn State CFB Prediction: Can Bruins hang tough?

Unranked UCLA heads to University Park to face #7 Penn State at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on FOX. Can the Nittany Lions cover the 28.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our UCLA vs. Penn State betting prediction.

UCLA is 1-3 straight up this season and 2-2 against the spread. Their only win came against Hawai’i, and their worst loss came against Indiana.

Penn State is 4-0 straight up this season and 2-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Illinois, and they are undefeated this season.

UCLA vs. Penn State Matchup & Betting Odds

399 UCLA Bruins (+28.5) at 400 Penn State Nittany Lions (-28.5); o/u 46.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV: FOX

UCLA vs. Penn State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on UCLA. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

UCLA Bruins Game Notes

Bruins defensive back Clint Stephens, defensive lineman Jordan Abarca, defensive lineman Joquarri Price, offensive lineman Marquise Thorpe-Taylor, tight end Sam Summa, offensive lineman Dovid Magna, linebacker Larry Edwards, and offensive lineman Oluwafunto Akinshilo are all out with undisclosed injuries for Saturday’s contest.

UCLA running back Deshun Murrell (knee), defensive lineman Gary Smith (ankle), tight end Hudson Habermehl (knee), running back Troy Leigber (knee), and linebacker Donavyn Pellot (knee) will all sit out this weekend’s road date with Penn State.

Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea will sit out Saturday with an undisclosed injury. Penn State defensive tackle De’Andre Cook, wide receiver Peter Gonzalez, linebacker Kari Jackson, defensive tackle T.A. Cunningham, defensive end Mylachi Williams, defensive tackle Liam Andrews, and reserve quarterback Jaxon Smolik are all listed as questionable with undisclosed injuries this weekend.

Additionally, Nittany Lions defensive end Mason Robinson, linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson, defensive tackle Sam Siafa, linebacker Keon Wylie, defensive end Zuriah Fisher, defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam, and tight end Jerry Cross are all questionable to play this weekend with undisclosed injuries.

UCLA vs. Penn State Betting Trends

UCLA is 7-6 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

The Bruins are 15-14 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2021 season.

Penn State is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

The under is 13-4 in UCLA’s games since the start of last season.

UCLA vs. Penn State Betting Prediction

UCLA is going to have some trouble competing in the Big Ten this season. Despite that fact, they’ve covered their last two games against superior opponents. UCLA lost to LSU 34-17 two weeks ago as 21-point underdogs, then lost 34-13 to Oregon last weekend as 23.5-point underdogs. Those two teams are better than Penn State (in my opinion) and the line for this game is higher than it was in those two contests: 28.5 points. If UCLA loses 42-17 to Penn State on Saturday, they’ll cover the number. That seems like a likely and highly plausible outcome to me. I’m taking the Bruins and the points on the road in Happy Valley on Saturday afternoon.