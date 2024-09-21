UCLA vs. LSU: Do the Bruins bounce back?

The UCLA Bruins head to Baton Rouge on Saturday to face the LSU Tigers. With the Tigers listed as a double-digit home favorite and the total sitting at 56.5 points, what is the smart bet from Tiger Stadium? Keep reading for our UCLA vs. LSU prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

389 UCLA (+22.5) at 390 LSU (-22.5); o/u 56.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: CBS

UCLA vs. LSU Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on LSU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

UCLA Bruins Game Notes

UCLA dropped their second of the season to Indiana by 29 points last Saturday. T.J. Harden had a decent game despite the loss, rushing for 48 yards on 12 attempts and a TD. The Bruins look to get back in the win column at LSU.

LSU Tigers Game Notes

The Tigers moved to 2-1 after beating South Carolina 36-33 on September 14th. Caden Durham had a big game, rushing for 98 yards on 11 attempts and two touchdowns. LSU looks for their third consecutive victory on Saturday.

UCLA vs. LSU Betting Trends

UCLA is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 away games.

LSU is 7-3 ATS in its last home 10 games.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games for the Bruins.

UCLA vs. LSU BETTING PREDICTION

Take LSU. I don’t know if UCLA will be able to score much in this one. The LSU defense isn’t very good, but the Bruins offensively have looked dreadful. The Tigers are in a good spot for a blowout victory after a narrow win last weekend at South Carolina. LSU big in this one.

UCLA vs. LSU Prediction: LSU -22.5