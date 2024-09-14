Close Menu
    Tulane vs. Oklahoma: Number too high?

    Paul Elliot
    Tulane vs. Oklahoma

    The Tulane Green Wave will head to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. With the Sooners listed as 13.0-point favorites and the total at 47 points what is the smart bet from Norman? Keep reading for our Tulane vs. Oklahoma prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    145 Tulane (+13.0) at 146 Oklahoma (-13.0); o/u 47

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

    Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

    TV: ESPN

    Tulane vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 79% of bets are on Oklahoma. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tulane Green Wave Game Notes

    Tulane dropped to 1-1 after losing to Kansas State last Saturday 34-27. Darian Mensah had a nice afternoon, despite the loss throwing for 342 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Green Wave look to get back in the win column on Saturday.

    Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

    Oklahoma improved to 2-0 after beating Houston by four points on September 7th. Jackson Arnold threw for 174 yards, 2 TD’s and an INT in the victory. The Sooners look to move to 3-0 at home as they Tulane

    Oklahoma is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games.

    Tulane is 5-0 SU in its last 5 road games.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games for Oklahoma.

    Tulane vs. Oklahoma BETTING PREDICTION

    Give me the Green wave. Oklahoma did not look very good in a 16-12 victory at home against Houston last week, while Tulane had every chance of knocking off Kansas State. Tulane is a well-coached team that tends to play hard every week and I think they give the Sooners everything they can handle on Saturday. Take the points.

    Tulane vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Tulane +13

