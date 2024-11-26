Toledo vs. Akron Prediction: Is over/under set too low?

Is the total of 48.5 too low in Tuesday night’s Toledo vs. Akron MACtion matchup? Kickoff for this conference clash is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from InfoCision Stadium in Akron, OH.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Toledo Rockets (-8.5) at Akron Zips (+8.5); o/u 48.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 26, 2024

InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

TV: ESPN2

Toledo vs. Akron Public Betting: Bettors Backing Rockets

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Akron. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Gleason struggles with just one TD vs. Ohio

Tucker Gleason completed 9 of 17 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown during Wednesday’s 24-7 loss versus Ohio. He also had eight rushes for three yards. Gleason struggled against the Bobcats, perfectly matching his passing yardage and touchdowns from last week but that game led to a different scenario in a win. The junior quarterback has teetered in his passing performances as of late, but he’ll look to finish out the regular season strong next week versus Akron.

Finley has 250 yards in blowout vs. Kent

Ben Finley was 14-for-29 passing for 250 yards and one touchdown during Tuesday’s 38-17 victory over Kent State. He also had four rushes for 22 yards. Finley pieced together a solid performance against the winless Golden Flashes, contributing now four 250 or more passing yard games to the year. The 6-foot-3 quarterback will look to keep this momentum moving forward as the Zips play against Toledo at home in their season finale.

Toledo vs. Akron Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Toledo’s last 5 games when playing Akron

Toledo is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Akron

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Akron’s last 5 games when playing Toledo

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Akron’s last 5 games

Toledo vs. Akron Prediction

Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams and cashed in three straight Toledo-Akron matchups. The Zips have also cashed three consecutive over tickets in their last three games against Kent State, Northern Illinois and Buffalo, respectively. Granted, the under hit in back-to-back Toledo games, but the Rockets have also scored at least 26 points in three out of their last four games. They’ll be fine.

Toledo vs. Akron Prediction: OVER 48.5