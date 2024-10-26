Texas vs. Vanderbilt Prediction: Can Texas’ Defense Lead the Way?

The Longhorns will look to get back on track after losing their first game of the season last week. But they will have a difficult matchup as they will head to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. The Commodores enter this matchup ranked 25th in the country with a 5-2 record. However, they are currently 17.5 point home dogs for this matchup against Texas. Do they have another upset in them? This Texas vs. Vanderbilt match up kicks off at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Texas Longhorns (-17.5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (+17.5) o/u 51.5

4:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 26, 2024

FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: SECN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Commodores

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Vanderbilt. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Longhorns

Texas hosted the Georgia Bulldogs last week and lost 30-15 for their first loss of the season. Turnovers killed the Longhorns in this game. Quinn Ewers had an interception and lost two fumbles. Arch Manning made a brief appearance and lost a fumble as well. All 3 of the fumbles came on sacks. The Bulldogs had 7 total sacks and 10 tackles for loss in this matchup. The Longhorns defense did their best to hold off the Bulldogs, picking off Carson Beck 3 times. But the turnovers on offense put the defense in some very tough spots and they couldn’t hold them out of the end zone. Wide receiver Isaiah Bond has been ruled out for this matchup. The junior has 23 receptions for 380 yards and 4 touchdowns on the season.

Vanderbilt Commodores

The Commodores kind of fell asleep last week against the Ball State Cardinals. They managed to pull out a 24-14 win but this game was tied entering the 4th quarter. Diego Pavia ended up completing 17 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown. He led Vandy on the ground with 82 yards and a touchdown. The defense couldn’t force a turnover and had 2 sacks and 5 tackles for a loss against the now 2-5 Cardinals. In the prior 3 weeks, the Commodores defeated Kentucky and Alabama while losing to Missouri by 3 in overtime.

Texas vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Texas is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games

The UNDER is 4-3 in Texas’ last 7 games

Vanderbilt is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games

The OVER is 8-2 in Vanderbilt’s last 10 home games

Texas vs. Vanderbilt Prediction:

It is so tough to go against this Vanderbilt team especially on their home field, but I’m going to do it anyway. Forget about the fact that this is a huge bounce back spot for Texas after getting embarrassed in front of the whole country last week. This Texas defense is good. Damn good. It doesn’t show with the score being what it was but Georgia only had 283 total yards in that game. Texas held Georgia to 4.3 yards per pass and 3.6 yards per rush. They had 3 interceptions and forced 4 punts and 3 field goals. 2 of the 3 touchdowns Georgia scored came after Texas turnovers in their own territory, one of which was at their own 8 yard line.

So how will this Texas offense that looked scared out of their minds against Georgia fare against Vanderbilt? The Commodores are 70th in the country in points allowed averaging 26 per game. They rank 93rd in pass yards per game allowing 245.8 and 88th in pass yards per attempt at 7.7. Against the run, Vandy allows 4.3 yards per attempt. They are 95th in the country in takeaways per game averaging just 1 and 49th in sacks per game averaging 2.2. The Longhorns average 461 yards per game which is good for 13th in the country and 11th in points per game averaging 39. They are 17th in pass yards per attempt averaging 8.6. Isaiah Bond is out but the Longhorns still have some very capable wide receivers.

I don’t think Vanderbilt will have success moving the ball and Texas runs away with this one.

Texas vs. Vanderbilt Prediction: Texas -17.5