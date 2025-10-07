Texas vs Oklahoma Odds: Line Moves, Public Betting & Pick

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 9:14 am by Michael Cash

The Texas vs Oklahoma odds headline the Week 7 college football slate as the annual Red River Showdown returns to the Cotton Bowl. No. 3 Texas and No. 9 Oklahoma meet Saturday in a top-10 rivalry game that could shake up the playoff picture. The early market shows movement toward the Longhorns, and the Texas vs Oklahoma betting line has already shifted off the key number. Below, we compare verified opening and current odds, public betting, injuries, and our expert pick. For live updates, visit the College Football odds page and CFB public betting report.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Game Snapshot — Texas vs Oklahoma Odds

Matchup: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners Date/Time: Saturday, October 11 — 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 11 — 12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Venue: Cotton Bowl, Dallas TX

Opening Texas vs Oklahoma Betting Line

Spread: Texas -3 (-110) / Oklahoma +3 (-110)

Texas -3 (-110) / Oklahoma +3 (-110) Moneyline: Texas -155 / Oklahoma +130

Texas -155 / Oklahoma +130 Total: 61.5 (-110)

61.5 (-110) Notes: Opened at the key 3 before buyback appeared on Oklahoma; total ticked up from 60.0 to 61.5.

Current Texas vs Oklahoma Odds (as of Oct 7)

Spread: Texas -3.5 (-105) / Oklahoma +3.5 (-115)

Texas -3.5 (-105) / Oklahoma +3.5 (-115) Moneyline: Texas -165 / Oklahoma +140

Texas -165 / Oklahoma +140 Total: 62 (-110)

62 (-110) Movement: Slight Texas lean; Over getting ~68% of tickets and ~60% of handle.

💸 Shop the best Texas vs Oklahoma odds before betting: Compare live lines now 🏈

Public Betting Trends — Red River Showdown

Tickets (Spread): Texas 58% / Oklahoma 42%

Texas 58% / Oklahoma 42% Tickets (Total): Over 64% / Under 36%

Over 64% / Under 36% Market Read: Slight majority lean Texas; Over action raising the total early in the week.

Injuries & Weather Outlook

Texas: WR Isaiah Bond (knee) probable; RB CJ Baxter (ankle) questionable.

WR Isaiah Bond (knee) probable; RB CJ Baxter (ankle) questionable. Oklahoma: LB Danny Stutsman (out indefinitely); WR Jalil Farooq (hamstring) probable.

LB Danny Stutsman (out indefinitely); WR Jalil Farooq (hamstring) probable. Weather: Sunny and 76 °F with light winds — perfect scoring conditions for the Over.

Texas vs Oklahoma Betting Trends

Texas is 5-1 ATS in its last six Big 12 games.

Oklahoma is 4-0 ATS in its last four neutral-site contests.

The Over is 6-2 in the last eight Red River meetings.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Texas -3.5 (-105). The Longhorns’ physical front should wear down Oklahoma late. Back Texas up to -3.5 (-110); if it returns to -3, it’s a buy signal. Parlay the moneyline with Over 62 for a plus-return combination.

Buy up to: -3.5 (-110)

-3.5 (-110) Sell down to: -2.5 (-125)

-2.5 (-125) Alt angles: 1H Over 31.5 or Texas TT Over 33.5.

🏈 Build your card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NCPG).

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.