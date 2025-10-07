Texas vs Oklahoma Odds: Line Moves, Public Betting & Pick

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 9:14 am by Michael Cash
The Texas vs Oklahoma odds headline the Week 7 college football slate as the annual Red River Showdown returns to the Cotton Bowl. No. 3 Texas and No. 9 Oklahoma meet Saturday in a top-10 rivalry game that could shake up the playoff picture. The early market shows movement toward the Longhorns, and the Texas vs Oklahoma betting line has already shifted off the key number. Below, we compare verified opening and current odds, public betting, injuries, and our expert pick. For live updates, visit the College Football odds page and CFB public betting report.
Game Snapshot — Texas vs Oklahoma Odds
- Matchup: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners
- Date/Time: Saturday, October 11 — 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Venue: Cotton Bowl, Dallas TX
Opening Texas vs Oklahoma Betting Line
- Spread: Texas -3 (-110) / Oklahoma +3 (-110)
- Moneyline: Texas -155 / Oklahoma +130
- Total: 61.5 (-110)
- Notes: Opened at the key 3 before buyback appeared on Oklahoma; total ticked up from 60.0 to 61.5.
Current Texas vs Oklahoma Odds (as of Oct 7)
- Spread: Texas -3.5 (-105) / Oklahoma +3.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Texas -165 / Oklahoma +140
- Total: 62 (-110)
- Movement: Slight Texas lean; Over getting ~68% of tickets and ~60% of handle.
Public Betting Trends — Red River Showdown
- Tickets (Spread): Texas 58% / Oklahoma 42%
- Tickets (Total): Over 64% / Under 36%
- Market Read: Slight majority lean Texas; Over action raising the total early in the week.
Injuries & Weather Outlook
- Texas: WR Isaiah Bond (knee) probable; RB CJ Baxter (ankle) questionable.
- Oklahoma: LB Danny Stutsman (out indefinitely); WR Jalil Farooq (hamstring) probable.
- Weather: Sunny and 76 °F with light winds — perfect scoring conditions for the Over.
Texas vs Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Texas is 5-1 ATS in its last six Big 12 games.
- Oklahoma is 4-0 ATS in its last four neutral-site contests.
- The Over is 6-2 in the last eight Red River meetings.
Expert Pick & Buy Points
Pick: Texas -3.5 (-105). The Longhorns’ physical front should wear down Oklahoma late. Back Texas up to -3.5 (-110); if it returns to -3, it’s a buy signal. Parlay the moneyline with Over 62 for a plus-return combination.
- Buy up to: -3.5 (-110)
- Sell down to: -2.5 (-125)
- Alt angles: 1H Over 31.5 or Texas TT Over 33.5.
