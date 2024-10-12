Texas vs. Oklahoma CFB Prediction: Can Sooners pull off a stunner?

Number 1 Texas and #18 Oklahoma both head to Dallas to face each other at 3:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+ on Saturday afternoon. Can the Longhorns cover the 15-point spread as neutral-site favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Texas vs. Oklahoma betting prediction.

Texas is 5-0 straight up this season and 4-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Michigan, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Oklahoma is 4-1 straight up this season and 3-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Auburn, and their only loss came against Tennessee.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Matchup & Betting Odds

185 Texas Longhorns (-15) vs. 186 Oklahoma Sooners (+15); o/u 48.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Texas vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Oklahoma. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has been named the starter for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma. Ewers had missed the team’s previous 2 games with an oblique injury. Longhorns backup Arch Manning started those two contests against UL-Monroe and Mississippi State. Manning will return to a backup role on Saturday.

Texas reserve quarterback Trey Owens (lower body), running back Christian Clark (Achilles), and running back CJ Baxter (knee) have all been ruled out for this weekend’s game.

Oklahoma Sooners Game Notes

Sooners wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway is questionable for Saturday’s game against Texas with a knee injury. Pettaway is fifth on the team with 81 receiving yards this season.

Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson is probable to play this weekend with an undisclosed injury. Anderson caught 31 passes for 725 yards and 9 touchdowns as a member of Oklahoma last year.

Sooners offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett (undisclosed), offensive lineman Branson Hickman (ankle), wide receiver Jayden Gibson (knee), and wide receiver Jalil Farooq (foot) have all been ruled out for Saturday’s rivalry clash with Texas on Saturday.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Texas is 2-3 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of the 2022 season.

The Longhorns are 10-12-1 ATS against ranked opponents since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Oklahoma is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Texas.

Oklahoma is 7-5 ATS in neutral site games since the start of the 2019 season.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Betting Prediction

At the beginning of the season, Oklahoma’s starting quarterback was highly touted sophomore Jackson Arnold. The team didn’t look great, and Arnold had a touchdown-pass-to-interception ratio of 3-3 in a three-week stretch against Houston, Tulane, and Tennessee. The Sooners lost against the Volunteers and wound up benching Arnold largely due to his 39.6 QBR. Oklahoma turned to dynamic freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. Hawkins threw for 161 yards and ran for 69 more while leading his team to a 27-21 road win over Auburn a few weeks ago. Hawkins, a Dallas native, could be in line for a big game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

Texas will start Quinn Ewers in this contest. He hasn’t played a down since his team’s 56-7 win over UTSA on September 14th of this year. It might be difficult to go a full month without playing high-level football, and Ewers will be thrown into the fire of a rivalry game that his opponent desperately needs. It’s fair to assume that Ewers will display some rust on Saturday. That could be enough to keep this game close throughout. I’m taking the Sooners and the points in Dallas on Saturday afternoon.