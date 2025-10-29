Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction: Should Red Raiders be on Upset Alert?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders look to stay hot in Big 12 play when they host the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, November 1, 2025, in Lubbock. Texas Tech is favored by 7 points with a total set at 52.0. This Texas Tech vs Kansas State prediction breaks down the odds, public betting splits, and weather forecast — and wraps with a confident expert pick and final score.

Game Information

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Jones AT&T Stadium — Lubbock, TX

TV: FOX

Betting Odds

At Bovada, Texas Tech enters as a 7-point favorite with the over/under at 52.0. The Red Raiders are also -270 on the moneyline, while Kansas State sits at +210. This line suggests oddsmakers expect a competitive game early but project Texas Tech’s offensive depth to pull away in the second half.

Public Betting Information

Public betting data from The Spread’s College Football Public Betting Chart shows bettors are confident in the home team. Around 62% of spread wagers are backing Texas Tech -7, while nearly 55% of total bets favor the Over 52.0. Early money has tilted slightly toward the Red Raiders after their recent strong showings in Lubbock.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction

Expert Pick: Texas Tech -7

Texas Tech has been one of the most consistent teams at home this season, powered by an offense averaging over 440 total yards per game. Their tempo and spacing have stressed defenses, and quarterback efficiency has improved as the season’s progressed.

Kansas State’s defense is well-coached but has struggled against fast-paced, explosive attacks — particularly on the road. The Wildcats’ secondary has given up multiple big passing plays per game, and that’s a dangerous trend against a Tech squad that can stretch the field vertically.

Defensively, the Red Raiders have also tightened up in the red zone, giving them the edge in both momentum and matchup metrics. Expect Texas Tech to start fast, control the tempo, and cover comfortably at home.

Final Score Prediction:

Texas Tech 34 — Kansas State 21

