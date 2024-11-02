Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Cyclones remain undefeated?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders head to Ames on Saturday to face the Iowa State Cyclones. With the Cyclones listed as a 12-point favorites and the total sitting at 56.5 points, what is the best bet from Jack Trice Stadium? Keep reading for our Texas Tech vs. Iowa State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

361 Texas Tech (+12.0) at 362 Iowa State (-12.0); o/u 56.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 2, 2024

Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

TV: ESPN

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Texas Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Game Notes

Texas Tech dropped to 5-3 losing to TCU by one-point last Saturday. Behren Morton left the game with an injury, but he is expected to start versus the Cyclones as they look to snap a two-game losing skid.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

The Cylcones survived against UCF winning by three points in on October 19th. Rocco Becht scored the go-ahead TD with 30 seconds remaining to keep the Cyclones undefeated.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State BETTING PREDICTION

Take Iowa State. I think we see a very focused Cyclones team here coming off the bye week. They should be able to move the ball at will against this very poor Texas Tech defense. On the other side of the ball Morton is banged up for the Red Raiders, Iowa State should be able to slow down their offense. I think the Cyclones cover this number with a comfortable victory.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Prediction: Iowa State -12