Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NCAAF Articles

    Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Cyclones remain undefeated?

    Paul ElliotBy
    Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

    The Texas Tech Red Raiders head to Ames on Saturday to face the Iowa State Cyclones. With the Cyclones listed as a 12-point favorites and the total sitting at 56.5 points, what is the best bet from Jack Trice Stadium? Keep reading for our Texas Tech vs. Iowa State prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    361 Texas Tech (+12.0) at 362 Iowa State (-12.0); o/u 56.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 2, 2024

    Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

    TV: ESPN

    Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Texas Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Texas Tech Red Raiders Game Notes

    Texas Tech dropped to 5-3 losing to TCU by one-point last Saturday. Behren Morton left the game with an injury, but he is expected to start versus the Cyclones as they look to snap a two-game losing skid.

    Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

    The Cylcones survived against UCF winning by three points in on October 19th. Rocco Becht scored the go-ahead TD with 30 seconds remaining to keep the Cyclones undefeated.

    Texas Tech vs. Iowa State BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Iowa State. I think we see a very focused Cyclones team here coming off the bye week. They should be able to move the ball at will against this very poor Texas Tech defense. On the other side of the ball Morton is banged up for the Red Raiders, Iowa State should be able to slow down their offense. I think the Cyclones cover this number with a comfortable victory.

    Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Prediction: Iowa State -12

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com