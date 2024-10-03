Texas State vs. Troy CFB Prediction: Can Bobcats win by 2 TDs?

Unranked Texas State heads to Troy to face the unranked Trojans at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU on Thursday night. Can the Bobcats cover the 13.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Texas State vs. Troy betting prediction.

Texas State is 2-2 straight up this season and 1-3 against the spread. Their best win came against UTSA, and their worst loss came against Sam Houston.

Troy is 1-4 straight up this season and 2-3 against the spread. Their only win came against Florida A&M, and their worst loss came against UL-Monroe.

Texas State vs. Troy Matchup & Betting Odds

303 Texas State Bobcats (-13.5) at 304 Troy Trojans (+13.5); o/u 56.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 3, 2024

Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

TV: ESPNU

Texas State vs. Troy Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Troy. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Texas State Bobcats Game Notes

Bobcats quarterback Jordan McCloud had a big day in his team’s 40-39 loss to Sam Houston last weekend. In that contest, the James Madison transfer completed 29 of 39 passes for 326 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. He also ran the ball 4 times for 17 yards. McCloud has a QBR of 84.3 this season, which ranks 14th in the FBS in 2024.

Texas State wide receiver Jaden Williams had his best game of the year in his club’s loss to Sam Houston on Saturday. While starting as the team’s Z-receiver, Williams hauled in 10 passes for a game-high 133 yards. For the season, Jaden Williams has 22 catches for 292 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Troy Trojans Game Notes

Trojans offensive lineman Eli Russ (undisclosed), starting quarterback Goose Crowder (shoulder), and wide receiver Chris Lewis (leg) will all miss Thursday’s home date with Texas State. All three losses could be impactful.

Crowder is the team’s starting quarterback and has thrown for 542 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions in 4 games of action this season. Russ is listed as the team’s starting center on the depth chart. Lewis was one of Troy’s better receivers last season. The 6’4” junior caught 32 passes for 735 yards and 10 touchdowns as a member of the Trojans last year.

Texas State vs. Troy Betting Trends

Texas State is 2-1 ATS in their last 3 games against Troy.

The Bobcats are 17-13 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2020 season.

Troy is 2-3 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Troy is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Texas State vs. Troy Betting Prediction

The injury report looms large in this game. Because Troy’s starting quarterback, Goose, Crowder, will sit on Thursday, they’ll be forced to start either junior Matthew Caldwell or sophomore Tucker Kilcrease. Both have total QBRs under 46.0 this season. The Trojans will also be without starting center Eli Russ and wide receiver Chris Lewis, who led the club with 10 touchdown grabs last season. Against a dynamic offense like Texas State, those playmakers sitting out could end up being the difference.

The Bobcats rank 16th in scoring this season with 38.7 points per game. Texas State quarterback Jordan McCloud won the Sun Belt Player of the Year award as a member of James Madison last season, and he’s followed that up with another solid campaign in 2024.

McCloud’s total QBR of 84.3 ranks 14th nationally. He’s also thrown for 1,141 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions while completing 69.3% of his passes in 4 games this year. McCloud has been effective as a runner, racking up 101 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on just 21 carries this year. Texas State has scored at least 28 points in every game they’ve played this season. I think they’ll hit that mark again on Thursday. Due to Troy’s injuries, I don’t think the Trojans will be able to keep pace with the Bobcats in this contest. I’m laying the points with Texas State on the road in this one.