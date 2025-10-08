BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Facebook Twitter Blue Sky
Contact Us

Tennessee vs Arkansas Odds — Public Betting & Expert Pick

byMichael Cash
October 8, 2025
Tennessee vs Arkansas Odds — Public Betting & Expert Pick Tennessee vs Arkansas Odds — Public Betting & Expert Pick

Last Updated on October 8, 2025 6:09 pm by admin

The Tennessee vs Arkansas odds point to an offensive showcase in Knoxville, with the Vols laying nearly two touchdowns and a total pushing 70. Arkansas has flashed chunk-play ability but remains volatile on defense; meanwhile, Tennessee’s pace and red-zone efficiency keep the favorite in control of the number.

As tickets flow in, the Tennessee vs Arkansas odds revolve around the key side pivot at 13 and totals toggles at 69/70. Below we lay out opening vs current lines, public splits, injuries, trends, and buy/sell points before our pick.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Tennessee vs Arkansas — Date, Time & TV

  • Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, TN)

Tennessee vs Arkansas Odds — Open (Oct 8)

  • Spread: Tennessee −13 / Arkansas +13
  • Moneyline: Tennessee −500 / Arkansas +370
  • Total: 69.5
  • Notes: Books are defending 13 on the spread and 69/70 on the total; expect price sensitivity around those pivots.

Current Odds — Live Board

  • Spread: Tennessee −13 (−110) / Arkansas +13 (−110)
  • Moneyline: Tennessee −500 / Arkansas +370
  • Total: 69.5
  • Move (open → now): Flat through midweek; watch for −12.5/−13.5 flips and 69.5 → 70 on game day.

💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop lines now 🏈

Related Posts

Public Betting — Tickets

  • Spread tickets: Early majority on Tennessee −13.
  • Total tickets: Slight lean to Over 69.5 given pace and explosive rate.
  • Read: Recreational money tends to lay it with the home favorite; sharper buyback could hit Arkansas +14 if that number prints.

Injuries & Availability

  • Arkansas: WR rotation stabilizing; verify RT status and CB depth on Friday.
  • Tennessee: Skill group healthy; check edge rotation and any late OL notes.
  • Impact: Tennessee’s depth at WR/RB creates matchup stress against Arkansas’ intermediate zones.

Be first to key line moves & community consensus.

Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email.

Join the Forum
Register Now
Email Sign-Up

Tennessee vs Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Tennessee strong ATS at home vs unranked opponents in the −7 to −14 band.
  • Arkansas’ road splits tend to inflate totals when they chase from behind.
  • Totals near 70 hinge on explosives and short fields; special teams and turnovers swing variance.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Tennessee −13 (−110)

  • Buy up to: −13.5 (−110 or better)
  • Sell down to: −12.5 (to −125)
  • Total lean: Over 69.5 only if weather and tempo notes remain favorable; otherwise pass unless 69 appears.

🏈 Build your card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NCPG).

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.

byMichael Cash
Published