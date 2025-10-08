Tennessee vs Arkansas Odds — Public Betting & Expert Pick

Last Updated on October 8, 2025 6:09 pm by admin

As tickets flow in, the Tennessee vs Arkansas odds revolve around the key side pivot at 13 and totals toggles at 69/70. Below we lay out opening vs current lines, public splits, injuries, trends, and buy/sell points before our pick.

Tennessee vs Arkansas — Date, Time & TV

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, TN)

Tennessee vs Arkansas Odds — Open (Oct 8)

Spread: Tennessee −13 / Arkansas +13

Tennessee −13 / Arkansas +13 Moneyline: Tennessee −500 / Arkansas +370

Tennessee −500 / Arkansas +370 Total: 69.5

69.5 Notes: Books are defending 13 on the spread and 69/70 on the total; expect price sensitivity around those pivots.

Current Odds — Live Board

Spread: Tennessee −13 (−110) / Arkansas +13 (−110)

Tennessee −13 (−110) / Arkansas +13 (−110) Moneyline: Tennessee −500 / Arkansas +370

Tennessee −500 / Arkansas +370 Total: 69.5

69.5 Move (open → now): Flat through midweek; watch for −12.5/−13.5 flips and 69.5 → 70 on game day.

Public Betting — Tickets

Spread tickets: Early majority on Tennessee −13.

Early majority on Tennessee −13. Total tickets: Slight lean to Over 69.5 given pace and explosive rate.

Slight lean to Over 69.5 given pace and explosive rate. Read: Recreational money tends to lay it with the home favorite; sharper buyback could hit Arkansas +14 if that number prints.

Injuries & Availability

Arkansas: WR rotation stabilizing; verify RT status and CB depth on Friday.

WR rotation stabilizing; verify RT status and CB depth on Friday. Tennessee: Skill group healthy; check edge rotation and any late OL notes.

Skill group healthy; check edge rotation and any late OL notes. Impact: Tennessee’s depth at WR/RB creates matchup stress against Arkansas’ intermediate zones.

Tennessee vs Arkansas Betting Trends

Tennessee strong ATS at home vs unranked opponents in the −7 to −14 band.

Arkansas’ road splits tend to inflate totals when they chase from behind.

Totals near 70 hinge on explosives and short fields; special teams and turnovers swing variance.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Tennessee −13 (−110)

Buy up to: −13.5 (−110 or better)

−13.5 (−110 or better) Sell down to: −12.5 (to −125)

−12.5 (to −125) Total lean: Over 69.5 only if weather and tempo notes remain favorable; otherwise pass unless 69 appears.

