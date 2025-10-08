Tennessee vs Arkansas Odds — Public Betting & Expert Pick

Last Updated on October 8, 2025 6:09 pm by admin
As tickets flow in, the Tennessee vs Arkansas odds revolve around the key side pivot at 13 and totals toggles at 69/70. Below we lay out opening vs current lines, public splits, injuries, trends, and buy/sell points before our pick.
Tennessee vs Arkansas — Date, Time & TV
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers
- Date/Time: Saturday, Oct 11, 2025 — 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Venue: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, TN)
Tennessee vs Arkansas Odds — Open (Oct 8)
- Spread: Tennessee −13 / Arkansas +13
- Moneyline: Tennessee −500 / Arkansas +370
- Total: 69.5
- Notes: Books are defending 13 on the spread and 69/70 on the total; expect price sensitivity around those pivots.
Current Odds — Live Board
- Spread: Tennessee −13 (−110) / Arkansas +13 (−110)
- Moneyline: Tennessee −500 / Arkansas +370
- Total: 69.5
- Move (open → now): Flat through midweek; watch for −12.5/−13.5 flips and 69.5 → 70 on game day.
Public Betting — Tickets
- Spread tickets: Early majority on Tennessee −13.
- Total tickets: Slight lean to Over 69.5 given pace and explosive rate.
- Read: Recreational money tends to lay it with the home favorite; sharper buyback could hit Arkansas +14 if that number prints.
Injuries & Availability
- Arkansas: WR rotation stabilizing; verify RT status and CB depth on Friday.
- Tennessee: Skill group healthy; check edge rotation and any late OL notes.
- Impact: Tennessee’s depth at WR/RB creates matchup stress against Arkansas’ intermediate zones.
Tennessee vs Arkansas Betting Trends
- Tennessee strong ATS at home vs unranked opponents in the −7 to −14 band.
- Arkansas’ road splits tend to inflate totals when they chase from behind.
- Totals near 70 hinge on explosives and short fields; special teams and turnovers swing variance.
Expert Pick & Buy Points
Pick: Tennessee −13 (−110)
- Buy up to: −13.5 (−110 or better)
- Sell down to: −12.5 (to −125)
- Total lean: Over 69.5 only if weather and tempo notes remain favorable; otherwise pass unless 69 appears.
