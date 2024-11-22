Temple vs. UTSA Prediction: Will Roadrunners Light Up the Scoreboard?

Will the Roadrunners light up the scoreboard in Friday night’s Temple vs. UTSA matchup? Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Temple Owls (+17) at UTSA Roadrunners (-17); o/u 56

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 22, 2024

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

TV: ESPN2

Temple vs. UTSA Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on UTSA. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Simon unproductive in overtime win

Evan Simon was 24-for-41 passing for 218 yards during Saturday’s 18-15 overtime victory against Florida Atlantic. He also had seven rushes for negative six yards. Simon failed to score a touchdown in his second straight game Saturday, but he did enough to earn his team the win in overtime. He threw for over 200 yards for the fifth time in his last six starts, however his lack of production in the last two games is somewhat concerning. He faces a pair of favorable matchups to end the season though, starting on Friday at UTSA.

McCown lights up North Texas

Owen McCown was 29-for-43 passing for 379 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Friday’s 48-27 win against North Texas. He also had 10 rushes for 88 yards. McCown had yet another productive day Friday as he got it done both through the air and on the ground. He threw for over 340 yards for the fourth time this season and tossed multiple touchdowns for the fifth straight game. He also shattered his previous season high with 88 rushing yards, thanks in large part to runs of 36 yards and 42 yards in the third quarter. McCown faces a very favorable matchup Friday versus Temple so he has a good chance to keep his hot streak alive.

Temple vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Temple is 4-15 SU in its last 19 games

Temple is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Texas-San Antonio is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Texas-San Antonio’s last 5 games

Temple vs. UTSA Prediction

I love UTSA to go over their 36.5-point team total tonight. The Roadrunners have beaten that 36.5-point number in four consecutive games. They’re coming off a 48-27 drubbing of North Texas last Friday. Earlier this month, they hunt 44 points on Memphis. In their final game of October, UTSA was upset by Tulsa but the team still scored 45 points. And in mid-October, the Roadrunners beat FAU, 38-24.

Temple, meanwhile, held aforementioned FAU to only 15 points last week. FAU isn’t UTSA. Go beyond that game and you’ll discover that the Owls surrendered 52 points to Tulane and 56 points to ECU. Both games were on the road, which is where Temple will be tonight.

Finally, when these two teams met in October of last year, UTSA hung 49 points on the board at Temple in a 49-34 win.

Temple vs. UTSA Prediction: UTSA Roadrunners over 36.5 Points (-122)