Temple vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Will Sooners cover big number?

Will the Sooners cover as massive home favorites versus the Owls in Friday night’s Temple vs. Oklahoma matchup kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Temple Owls (+42) at Oklahoma Sooners (-42); o/u 57

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, August 30, 2024

Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Temple

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Temple. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Stewart underdogs season-ending surgery

Ian Stewart (quad) underwent season-ending surgery Wednesday, 247Sports.com reports. Stewart tore his quad and a tendon muscle during the last day of preseason camp, injuries that required surgery and forces him to miss the season. It’s the third straight year he has suffered a major injury. He played in six games last season, catching six passes for 48 yards.

Anthony will be available for OU

Andrel Anthony (knee) will be available for Oklahoma’s game Friday against Temple, OU Insider reports. Anthony being available for Oklahoma’s upcoming game should not be so surprising, considering he was practicing without limitations mid-August. But healthy now, the question is whether or not he can replicate his 2023 output. Before a knee injury and subsequent surgery prematurely ended that year’s season for him, Anthony logged 27 receptions for 429 yards. All the output is incredibly impressive from a wideout who played fewer than seven games during his 2023 campaign.

Temple vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Temple’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Temple’s last 9 games

Oklahoma is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Oklahoma’s last 5 games at home

Temple vs. Oklahoma Betting Prediction

Take Oklahoma. This will be a bloodbath. The Owls will be one of the worst teams in college football this season. They don’t do anything well on either side of the ball and they lost their quarterback E.J. Warner, as well as their top running back, top two receivers and three starting offensive linemen.

The Sooners, meanwhile, are replacing their quarterback and their offensive coordinator but return seven offensive starters from last year’s team. That includes their top rusher and five of their top six receivers. They’ll be fine.

Temple vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners -42